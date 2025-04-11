“Please we need photos” – Fans thrilled as Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon reportedly reunite for Lovely Runner’s 1st anniversary amid busy schedules

On April 8, 2025, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon reportedly joined a special meetup to recognize one year since the premiere of the tvN series Lovely Runner. The reunion, held privately, was reported by South Korean outlet Herald POP on April 10, 2025.

Director Yoon Jong-ho and cast members Song Ji-ho, Seo Hye-won, and Heo Hyung-gyu also reportedly joined the leads, spending time reflecting on the show’s journey. Fans responded to the Lovely Runner stars' reported interaction by requesting photos of them at the event on social media.

"Not even a single photo release? Please we need photos," an X user commented.

The drama made its debut on April 8, 2024. It tells the tale of Im-sol, a devoted admirer who gets transported to the year 2008 after the tragic passing of her favorite singer Ryu Sun-jae. Meeting the latter as a fellow high school student, she tries to change fate and rescue him.

The time-slip rom-com has gained widespread recognition since its release, especially among international fans. Meanwhile, fans continued to discuss Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon’s recent get-together on X.

"Pics or it didn’t happen (from a desperate fan here)," a fan remarked.

"GIVE ME A PICTURE OMFGGGG," another mentioned.

"Wooseok and hyeyoon reunion with lovely runner cast and crew... Photo ????? Lr fam please share with us too," a person reacted.

More similar remarks from fans of the drama were seen online.

"Drop the pics jebal," a netizen wrote.

"It’s just another team dinner but a special one cause they are celebrating their anniversary, but why are they gatekeeping pictures. we wanna see the family," one viewer shared.

"Can someone please drop the photos of them celebrating their anniv for my peace of mind," another fan added.

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon set to appear together at ASEA 2025

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon are scheduled to attend the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards, taking place on May 28 and 29 at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan. Organizers of the same disclosed Woo-seok's confirmed appearance on April 10, with Hye-yoon also participating as one of the event hosts.

The actress will host on May 29 with idols Hyungwon and Younghoon, while Byeon Woo-seok will present the Grand Prize (Daesang) the same day. This marks the Lovely Runner duo's first official appearance together since the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, where Woo-seok won six trophies and Hye-yoon received four, both for their work in the drama Lovely Runner.

The upcoming award ceremony will span two days. On May 28, The Boyz’s Juyeon and IVE’s Rei will act as MCs, while actor Jang Geun-suk is expected to present the Grand Prize that day.

In other news, Byeon Woo-seok is returning to the small screen with MBC’s upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife (working title), where he’ll star opposite singer-actress IU. The drama is set in a fictional version of present-day South Korea, which operates as a constitutional monarchy.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon has taken the lead in SBS’s romantic comedy Human From Today. She steps in as Eun-ho, a gumiho with no grasp of emotional cues.

