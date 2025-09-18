“FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES”- Fans swoon over BTS’ Taehyung’s latest Compose Coffee behind-the-scenes photos

On Thursday, September 18, Compose Coffee released a few behind-the-scenes pictures of BTS' Taehyung from the coffee franchise's recent campaign photoshoot with the idol. In the released images, the idol is seen wearing an oversized black-on-black suit with slicked back hair, paired with thin layers of gold necklaces.The idol was also seen posing with the Compose Coffee take-out mugs. When these images landed on the internet, people were delighted to see more content from the idol's recent campaign with Compose Coffee as its brand ambassador. Additionally, they could also stop swooning over the idol's mesmerizing visuals. Even Compose Coffee themselves commented that these behind-the-scenes photos looked like scenes cut from a film. Here's what their caption read with their release of recent pictures:&quot;Composers, since we've said we're going to show you something, please write your replies and quotes beautifully. What we're going to show... even behind-the-scenes cuts like scenes from a movie.&quot;Therefore, many fans and netizens chimmed in to talk about the idol's looks and how stunning Taehyung looked in these pictures. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES&quot; said a fanyaz⁷ @sgmin_sevenLINKFACE CARD NEVER DECLINESMany fans and netizens reacted to BTS's Taehyung's recent behind-the-scenes pictures from Compose Coffee's campaign.Cha⁷_민윤기🐱🍊🥢 @cha_yoonginuunaLINKThe most handsome brand ambassador✨Taehyung Indonesia 🇮🇩 @KTHIndonesiaLINKSuch precious photos from the most precious brand ambassador Taehyung! Thank you so much for sharing these! 😍hey it's fufu FAN ACCOUNT 💚💜🥢 @fufu785u2LINK@Compose_Coffee World number one most handsome man alive, he is ethereal gorgeous prettiest humanMoonOnRiver @Moonriver404LINKIs he selling coffee or auraOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.eli ⁷ ·͙☽ @chimcelestialLINKHIS FACE CARD IS SO INSANE BC WHAT THE F*CKth✌️ @__Gungun_LINK@Compose_Coffee He's so pretty &amp; handsome.. i can't 😔✋GGTAE 🥤🎷 @OnlyTaeCrewLINK@Compose_Coffee Compose Coffee knows we’re far too weak for Kim Taehyung. Never enough, Kim Taehyung and coffee. Thank you 😊😀ZieV @taeszieLINK@Compose_Coffee Omg he looks absolutely stunning 🤩All you need to know about BTS's Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its lead, and the album was also created as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan. Soon after the release of his first album, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is known to be an elite counter-terrorism unit. Despite his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024.In March 2024, he released a song called FRI(END)S, which was followed by two winter singles that were released in December of the same year. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.In July 2024, he released his own photobook called Type 1, which consisted of photos of the idol that were captured in his moments of comfort and relaxation. He also stands as the brand ambassador for brands such as Celine, Coca-Cola, Cartier, and Compose Coffee. On the other hand, in June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military. Following the same, Taehyung's first public appearance was at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, which took place in July. He attended as the ambassador of Celine for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show.Additionally, all the BTS members have also been focusing on the creation of their next group album, which is scheduled to be released in spring 2026.