"Falling out of love is not the crime" — Netizens defend ToGetHer contestant Dagyo after ex-girlfriend's post sparks early show controversy

Dagyo, a contestant on the newly launched Korean reality show ToGetHer, is already at the center of heated discussion just days into its premiere. The show is the country’s first-ever lesbian dating program, designed to highlight genuine connections among women living together under one roof. It has faced controversy after claims surfaced, allegedly by Dagyo's ex-partner.

Ad

An emotional post by a woman claiming to be the ex-girlfriend began circulating online. She alleged that Dagyo abruptly ended their long-term relationship without much explanation shortly before appearing on the show. The ex shared that she initially blamed herself for the breakup but later realized the timing made more sense after seeing Dagyo on ToGetHer.

The alleged ex also shared screenshots of past Instagram posts, where similar backdrops and poses between the two women suggested they once dated.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This quickly fueled discussions online, with some questioning whether all contestants had joined the show with sincere intentions. As ToGetHer aims to be a milestone in LGBTQ+ representation, doubts about authenticity have made headlines sooner than expected.

Despite the rumors gaining traction, many netizens defended Dagyo. One X user, @bonthasorn, wrote:

"qrts grilling dagyo. idk let them be. falling out of love is not the crime you think it all is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens stated that breakups, even sudden ones, are sometimes inevitable. They argued that accusing the contestant without knowing the full story was unfair.

"Poor gurl can’t even enjoy the first lesbian dating show from her own country…," a fan commented.

"let’s not judge first there’s always two sides of the story," an X user wrote.

"she has all the right to break up, she didn't cheated so its all good," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

"i guess she didnt cheat on her...? i mean she broke off their relationship before going on the show..? i mean its their business we arent here to judge anything," another fan remarked.

Some pointed out that even if Dagyo ended a relationship before the show, it did not necessarily mean she acted maliciously. They noted that in Korea, "lovestagrams"—couples posting similar photos to hint at a relationship—are common, but private matters shouldn't be judged based on social media assumptions.

Ad

"i'll wait for dagyo side of the story cause we dont know if her gf is a toxic and manipulative masc lmao," an X user wrote.

"its scary how everyone just believes everything they see on the internet. you don't know these people, stop picking sides when you dont know the truth. even if that were the case, they broke up. stop licking every drama post you see, you do. not. know. these. people," a fan remarked.

Ad

"i need everybody to stfu and leave dagyo alone for now (i dont even watch the show)but damn she broke up with her ex clean and all. its not anyone’s business to pry. why are you all so bent on bullying her tf.)," another netizen added.

About ToGetHer: South Korea's first lesbian dating show with Dagyo and other cast details

ToGetHer premiered on April 25, 2025, and is currently streaming on Wavve for Korean viewers and Rakuten TV for global audiences. It marks a major milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in South Korean entertainment. It offers an authentic look into same-sex relationships through the classic reality dating format, but with an all-female cast.

Ad

The program introduced strict rules from the beginning, participants could only share their names and were forbidden from disclosing personal details like their jobs, age, or backgrounds in the early episodes. This created a pure, suspenseful atmosphere where first impressions truly mattered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The original cast includes seven women:

Riwon (Instagram: @xinxi_ix) — Popular influencer with a charming, warm personality

Heeyoung (Instagram: @c0c0abutterkiss) — Tattoo artist, reportedly born in 1993

Seoyeon (Instagram: @violetseoyeon) — Studio Choom producer and rumored former HYBE staff

Jinah (Instagram: @jinjin.pink) — Writer and YouTuber, born in 1994

Hangyul (Instagram: @burn.nightly) — Singer-songwriter, born in 2006

Dagyo (Instagram: @daaxxgyo) — Nurse, reportedly born in 2000

Mirang (Instagram: @rang9ya) — Little is known about her occupation but admired for her cheerful personality

Ad

At the end of episode 2, the show teased a new contestant, Min Woo (Instagram: @mw__wm_), whose arrival is expected to spice up the dynamics among the group.

In the first two episodes, viewers watched the contestants settle into their shared house, exchange first impressions, and anonymously send heartfelt notes to the women who caught their attention most. While some received multiple messages, others felt left out, sparking early emotional moments that hinted at deeper connections to come.

Ad

New episodes of ToGetHer stream every Friday. The next episode is set to air on May 3, 2025, with weekly releases continuing until the finale on June 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, as of now, neither Dagyo nor the producers of ToGetHer have issued any public response about the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More