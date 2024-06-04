On June 2, 2023, Chief Detective 1958 actor Lee Je-hoon's delighted fans by performing on BTS Jungkook's songs. The South Korean actor performed on Seven and Standing Next To You at his latest fanmeeting event, "JEHOON's Favorite." The event was held at an auditorium of Yonsei University in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

Fans were thrilled to see the famous South Korean actor deliver splendid performances on the Billboard-topping tracks by the BTS musician. Jungkook released Seven in July 2023 as a pre-release single from his debut solo album GOLDEN. The album was released in November 2023 along with the music video of the title track, Standing Next To You.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Lee Je-hoon has expressed his admiration for the Please Don't Change singer. Earlier, on November 29, 2023, the Taxi Driver actor Lee Je-hoon praised the BTS singer-songwriter at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. He had even mentioned that he wished to perform like the BTS idol someday.

Admirers were delighted that Lee Je-Hoon kept his word and performed on two of the hit tracks from the BTS idol's solo album. They flooded X as they sang praises for the actor:

"When Korean idols are all singing his songs & doing his dances there’s no denying Jungkook is the idols idol, he is so loved" — an X user wrote.

"He is so cute, i've watched the taxi driver and never thought that he could dance too. This proves that when your songs are being performed in every stage of many idols that means it is a HIT! Our Golden maknae songs strike everywhere! Congrats Jungkookie" — an X user wrote.

"All these A tier actors covering jk song in their fanmeet. jk is so loved by the industry" — an X user wrote.

"They’re obsessed with him and rightly so. Makes me proud watching everyone using his music" — an X user wrote.

Several fans highlighted Lee Je-hoon's acting skills and recommended others to watch his dramas. The actor is well acclaimed for Taxi Driver, Move To Heaven, Time To Hunt, and Chief Detective 1958.

"Lee Je Hoon is such a fantastic actor! He has received many acting awards! On top of that, he also can sing and dance and is so humble! No wonder he likes Jungkook because they are both all-rounders!" — an X user wrote.

"This is one thing I seriously feel bad about Jungkook going to the military early ! He couldn’t bask in his success ! For me SNTY success is way beyond seven , it is the DANCE ANTHEM of the year ! No other song comes close to it !" — an X user wrote.

"How could you not love seeing any effort to look and dance like JK. I’ve seen many and it more+more shows me just how much natural swag and stage presence JK has." — an X user wrote.

"He's definitely fanboy over JK. Last time in an interview he mentioned about Jungkook & said similarly" — an X user wrote.

Lee Je-hoon and Cha Eun-woo performed on Jungkook's Seven at their respective fan events

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo performed a rendition of Seven during his recent fan concert, MYSTERY ELEVATOR, in Brazil. The actor from Wonderful World wowed the crowd with his voice and dancing skills. K-pop fans are well aware of Cha Eun-woo's close ties with the BTS idol since the two have often been spotted hanging out together.

The Still With You singer-songwriter had even invited Cha Eun-woo to his house and filmed a dance reel on Seven. The idol-turned-actor later gifted Jungkook a military watch and a handwritten letter before the BTS idol left for his enlistment on December 12, 2023.

Lee Je-Hoon's Chief Detective 1958 and Cha Eunwoo's Wonderful World are available on Disney+ for worldwide streaming.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook is currently serving in the military and will return in June 2025 after completing 18 months of service.