“Favorite bestie duo” – Fans swoon over BLACKPINK’s Rosé & F1 champ Lewis Hamilton’s playful Met Gala after-bash photo booth snaps

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton became focal points at the Met Gala after-hours event, held at Casa Cipriani in New York.

A sequence of photo booth snapshots featuring the duo gained rapid traction online, especially one frame showing Rosé wearing the F1 star's shades.

"Favorite bestie duo at the moment," an X user commented.

At the Met Gala red carpet, Rosé wore a tailored Saint Laurent costume with a shawl-style train. She paired it with a Tiffany necklace and a sapphire-diamond ring to complement.

This was the K-pop idol's second Met Gala, following her first in 2021. Co-chair Lewis Hamilton also showed up in a custom Wales Bonner look, rocking a cropped ivory blazer and satin-trimmed pants.

It featured long coattails, a structured bow tie, and a waist sash. The 40-year-old completed the look with a Stephen Jones beret. He showed up after his race at the Miami Grand Prix.

At the after-party, Rosé and Lewis Hamilton took snaps of doing aegyo (a cute Korean gesture) at the photobooth. Those shots elicited a flurry of online responses from admirers.

"She could make everyone do that aegyo. Sweet rosie," a fan remarked.

"ROSÉ REALLY MADE LEWIS HAMILTON DO AEGYEO WITH HER I CANNOT WITH THEM ANYMORE," a user mentioned.

"Not him doing aegyo sksksk they're so cute," a viewer noted.

The connection between the two celebs grabbed attention. Social platforms are flooded with posts celebrating their friendship.

"I love their friendship sm 😭," a person shared.

"Told y'all, they're besties ❤️," a netizen said.

"OMGGGGG THEY’RE SO MATCHED EACH OTHER LIKE HOW I LOVE THEMMMM SM😭🤍," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Rosé was earlier seen with Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Miami GP before the 2025 Met Gala

BLACKPINK’s Rosé was seen greeting Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari’s paddock before the Miami Grand Prix, sharing a warm hug. The South Korean artist also waved the chequered flag at the F1 affair.

The 28-year-old artist recently confirmed her contribution to the soundtrack, Messy, of the forthcoming F1 movie. For those unversed, the movie is led by actor Brad Pitt and slated for release on June 27. Rosé is excited to join in.

"F1 THE MOVIE out JUNE 27. I am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack.. it's happening!! this movie's gonna be willidddd,” Rosé wrote in her Instagram post.

The album also features artists like Doja Cat, Madison Beer, and Ed Sheeran. Besides acting in the film, Hamilton is a co-producer. Director Joseph Kosinski said Hamilton was crucial in training the cast, especially helping Pitt learn how to handle a Formula 1 car.

Last year, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lewis Hamilton teamed up for a RIMOWA interview. There, the two shared personal stories and mutual praise.

The BLACKPINK's lead vocalist called 2023's Coachella her most unforgettable moment, which Hamilton, who attended, praised. They later reunited in Seoul for RIMOWA’s 'Mint & Papaya Collection' event.

