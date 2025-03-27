"Finally it’s about time!"— Fans rejoice as Friendly Rivalry is set to air on Netflix Korea on April 7, 2025

On March 27, 2025, Netflix Korea announced its upcoming April releases on its social media accounts, revealing that the K-drama Friendly Rivalry is set to premiere on the platform on April 7, 2025.

Lead actress Lee Hye-ri also shared the news on her Instagram stories. The show, which originally premiered on February 10, 2025, on U+ Mobile TV, is based on the webtoon of the same name.

The drama series is a mystery thriller that explores the close relationship between teenage girls in the harsh survival competition that is more intense than a college entrance exam.

Fans were quite excited by the announcement and took to social media to express their thoughts on the news. One fan celebrated, noting that it was finally time for the series to premiere on Netflix—

"looks like Friendly Rivalry is coming to Netflix KR on April 7th! finally it’s about time!"

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where fans celebrated the news, with one mentioning Hye-ri's Instagram story and asserting that she is just as excited as others. Another fan hoped the series would not be exclusive to Netflix Korea.

"She's hyped for Friendly Rivalry on Netflix Korea! I miss you," commented another fan .

"FriendlyRivalry went from people barely able to access it, to tving coming for it after its success, now coming to Netflix korea this April, everyone trying to get in on the success, the girls and production really did it, hopefully not just limited to Netflix korea bt worldwide," remarked another fan.

"YES, NETFLIX!! Our prayers have been answered!" exclaimed another fan.

Many fans expressed excitement about the news, with one even saying it gives them a reason to renew their Netflix subscription.

"Despite my hatred for netflix, this shows how massive Friendly Rivalry is. I really hope we'll get that second season," reacted another fan.

"I got more excited the news our Friendly Rivalry finally is going to stream on Netflix than I found a job? Like I really daf about my life" wrote another fan on X.

"waaahhh i decided to end my netflix subscription this month but because friendly rivalry will be available on netxlif imma renew it," added another fan.

More about Lee Hyeri and Chung Su-bin starrer, Friendly Rivalry

Friendly Rivalry is directed by Kim Tae-hee, who co-wrote the script with Min Ye-ji. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Song Chae-yoon, illustrated by Shim Jae-young, and produced by Ylab.

The series follows the story of Woo Seulgi, played by Chung Su-bin, who is raised in an orphanage after being separated from her family. She eventually enrolls in the prestigious Chaehwa Girls' High School, which is infamous for its intense academic pressures, particularly in preparation for the University Entrance examination.

Seulgi's life takes a dramatic turn when she catches the attention of Yoo Jei, played by Lee Hye-ri, the school's top student and student council president. Together, they begin to uncover the mystery of her biological father's death, along with Choi Gyeong and Cho Yeri.

The series has also garnered significant attention from audiences, topping domestic trending charts and rankings on global OTT platforms in countries like Japan and Taiwan. Additionally, it secured a spot in the Top 10 on Fundex's topicality chart, rising to second place in the TV and OTT integrated drama category as of March 5, according to Top Star News on March 14, 2025.

