7 K-dramas to watch if you liked Friendly Rivalry

K-dramas thrive on intense competition, gripping mysteries, and character-driven storytelling— and Friendly Rivalry delivers all three, making it an addictive watch for fans of high-stakes conflicts and unexpected alliances. The story follows Yoo Jae-yi, a top student at Chae-hwa Girls’ High School, who faces off against the enigmatic transfer student, Woo Seul-gi.

Their academic battle takes a dark turn when they get caught up in a murder mystery linked to Seul-gi’s father. The drama blends tension, friendship, and suspense in a way that keeps viewers hooked until the last episode.

Friendly Rivalry explores the harsh realities of academic pressure, the blurred lines between ambition and morality, and the power struggles within elite institutions. The mix of school-based rivalry and mystery creates a unique experience. If this series left you craving more intense rivalries, deep character dynamics, and thrilling storylines, here are seven K-dramas that will keep you entertained.

Extracurricular, SKY Castle, and more K-dramas to watch similar to Friendly Rivalry

1) Doctor Slump (2024) - Netflix

Doctor Slump (Image via Netflix)

Doctor Slump brings the concept of rivalry into the high-pressure world of medicine. This romantic comedy-drama stars Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye as Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul, former top students who reunite years later as struggling doctors. Once bitter competitors in school, they find themselves at rock bottom in their careers. When they cross paths again, their dynamic shifts from rivalry to reluctant camaraderie, eventually leading to romance.

Like Friendly Rivalry, Doctor Slump highlights the emotional toll of high expectations. It explores burnout, self-doubt, and the journey of finding purpose beyond academic achievements. Though it leans more toward romance, the competitive tension between the leads mirrors the academic battles in Friendly Rivalry.

2) Law School (2021) - Netflix, Viki

If the competitive academic setting of Friendly Rivalry was a major draw, Law School takes it to the next level. Set in South Korea’s top law school, this drama follows elite students and their professors as they navigate the cutthroat world of legal education. The story intensifies when a respected professor is found dead, turning the campus into a crime scene.

As students investigate, they uncover corruption, secrets, and personal vendettas that put their futures on the line. Like Friendly Rivalry, Law School thrives on intense intellectual battles, complex character relationships, and high-stakes mystery. The pressure to succeed is relentless, and the blurred lines between ambition and morality make for a thrilling watch.

3) Cheer Up (2022) - Viu

Cheer Up brings a fresh take on high school rivalries with its cheerleading theme. It follows Do Hae-yi, a driven student who joins her university's cheer squad for financial reasons. There, she clashes with the passionate but unpredictable captain, Bae Young-woong. Their rivalry gradually evolves into respect, teamwork, and possibly romance.

Cheer Up shares the main themes of Friendly Rivalry: ambition, self-discovery, and the difficulties of working together despite personal differences, even though it leans more on sports rivalry. For those searching for another high-spirited K-drama, this is a good recommendation combining school politics, mystery, and friendships.

4) Extracurricular (2020) - Netflix

Extracurricular (Image via Netflix)

Extracurricular provides an even grittier view of the hidden dangers of school life for fans of Friendly Rivalry's sinister overtones. The series follows Ji-soo, a good student who covertly operates an illegal business to support himself. When a curious student named Gyu-ri finds out about his other life, she pushes herself into his world and creates a connection full of moral conundrums.

Moreover, Extracurricular investigates the extraordinary measures people would take to live in a merciless system. It explores subjects like secrets, rivalry, and the fallout from ambition. Fans of darker school dramas should check it for the dramatic narrative and morally difficult characters.

5) SKY Castle (2018) - Viki, Netflix

SKY Castle (Image via Viki)

If the elite school setting of Friendly Rivalry fascinated you, SKY Castle takes it to a whole new level. This drama follows the wealthy families of South Korea’s top students as they manipulate, bribe, and sabotage each other to secure their children's future at prestigious universities. The pressure to be the best drives students and parents alike to extreme measures, leading to shocking betrayals and dark secrets.

Much like Friendly Rivalry, SKY Castle critiques the intense competition within elite academic institutions. It examines the emotional and psychological toll on students who are expected to be perfect. The drama’s intricate plot, strong performances, and unexpected twists make it a must-watch for those who love school-based rivalries with high stakes.

6) Class of Lies (2019) - Viu, Viki

A gripping mix of mystery and school drama, Class of Lies follows a disgraced lawyer who infiltrates an elite high school as a temporary teacher to solve a murder case. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a web of corruption, bullying, and hidden power struggles among students. The closer he gets to the truth, the more dangerous the game becomes.

Like Friendly Rivalry, Class of Lies explores the dark side of competitive academic environments. It highlights the impact of power imbalances, deception, and how students are often forced to play by ruthless rules. If the mystery elements kept you on edge, Class of Lies will provide an equally thrilling experience.

7) Revenge of Others (2022) - Disney Plus

Revenge of Others (Image via Disney Plus)

For those who appreciated the mix of school drama and retribution in Friendly Rivalry, Revenge of Others offers still another exciting plot. Following former shooter Ok Chan-mi, who moves to a new university following the unexplained murder of her twin brother, the drama centers She pairs up with Ji Soo-heon, a student who exacts retribution on behalf of tormented peers, while she probes.

Like Friendly Rivalry, this drama explores moral dilemmas, unexpected alliances, and a gripping story. Each episode keeps viewers on edge as characters struggle between justice and revenge. It blends elite academic battles (Law School, SKY Castle), suspenseful school mysteries (Class of Lies, Extracurricular), and unlikely partnerships (Doctor Slump, Revenge of Others), offering a unique take on rivalry and ambition.

Whether it’s a murder mystery, a competitive romance, or a fight for justice, these shows deliver the same compelling storytelling that made Friendly Rivalry so addictive.

