"WHAT DO I DO WITH THIS INFORMATION"- Friendly Rivalry viewers in frenzy as Lee Hye-ri & Chung Su-bin share details of the viral bathtub kiss scene

Fans of Friendly Rivalry were left in a frenzy after Lee Hye-ri and Chung Su-bin opened up about their much-discussed bathtub kiss scene during a recent episode of Hyell's Club. In the YouTube talk show episode released on March 14, 2025, the two actresses reflected on the filming process of the intimate scene and revealed behind-the-scenes moments that surprised fans.

The bathtub scene from episode 4 of the drama featured Su-bin’s character Woo Seul-gi and Hye-ri’s Yoo Jae-yi. The scene had already gained attention when the show aired. What seemed like a short kiss in previews turned out to be a longer and more intense moment, albeit within a dream sequence.

During their conversation, Hyeri shared that the main cast of Friendly Rivalry had gathered at her house to watch the early episodes together and film their reactions.

She mentioned that while the group casually watched the first few episodes, anticipation peaked as soon as the bathtub scene began. Su-bin admitted that she hadn’t expected such a big reaction and was surprised by the excitement surrounding the moment.

The discussion then turned to filming the scene itself. Su-bin recalled how she first thought staying still in the bathtub would help speed up the shoot. However, the hot water caused her face to turn red, and she struggled with the slippery surface. Hyeri explained that the production team had continuously added bubbles and body wash, making the tub incredibly slick.

She had to physically hold Su-bin in place during the shot to prevent her from slipping underwater. Su-bin humorously recounted how she kept sliding down, forcing Hye-ri to repeatedly pull her back up while trying to maintain composure on camera.

"When you went in, it was slippery enough to slide around. It was truly slippery so... I was pulling her up under the water trying to lift her up," Hyeri said.

As fans watched the episode, social media was flooded with reactions to the new revelations. An X user, @jennieidols wrote:

"stfu hyeri said she was holding subin's legs during this kiss scene WHAT DO I DO WITH THIS INFORMATIONNNN."

Many others shared their reaction on social media as they found the details of Friendly Rivalry amusing.

"When she said that I don't want to imagining things cause I know it's not good for my mental. BUTT GURLL RN I'M NOT OKAYY," a fan commented.

"OKEY TOO MUCH INFORMATION," another netizen added.

"Thanks for the TMI," another user said.

"Don't even look at me sister, I'm still diggesting that to this very moment. The more we learn about this scene, the more insane It becomes. Remember, this is not Thailand, IT'S F**KING SOUTH KOREA," an X user wrote.

Some also expressed their appreciation for the Friendly Rivalry actresses’ on-screen chemistry.

"hyeri doing the lords work bc she knew subin would evaporate the minute they had eye contact. jaeseulgi have so much chemistry that it only need one take to pull this off," an X user remarked.

"Tell me, how can I move on from jaeseulgi," a fan commented.

"I love Hyeri! she talked about THE KISSING scene as something normal between two people regardless of being two women," another netizen added.

More about Friendly Rivalry, its storyline, and popularity

Friendly Rivalry is a psychological thriller based on the webtoon of the same name, starring Lee Hye-ri, Chung Su-bin, Kang Hye-won, and Oh Woo-ri. The drama follows Woo Seul-gi, an orphan who transfers to Chaehwa High School. It is an elite institution known for its intense academic competition.

She forms a complicated relationship with the school’s top student, Yoo Jae-yi. This leads to a dynamic filled with rivalry, power struggles, and unexpected emotional connections.

Friendly Rivalry's gripping storyline, coupled with its strong performances, has drawn significant attention from audiences. As discussions about a potential second season continue, Friendly Rivalry remains a standout drama that has captivated viewers with its mix of tension, mystery, and compelling character dynamics.

Friendly Rivalry aired from February 10 to March 6, 2025, concluding its first season with all 16 episodes available for streaming.

