“If this is not a love story, I don’t know what is” Fans swoon over Lee Hyeri and Chung Su-bin as the story intensifies in Friendly Rivalry

As the mystery starts unraveling in Friendly Rivalry, Lee Hye-ri and Chung su-bin get closer. Fans, who have hoped for them to get together in the drama, are only getting more hopeful.

Friendly Rivalry by XplusU Studio was released on February 10 and tells the story of Woo Seul-ki, (played by Chung Su-bin) who comes to Chaehwa High to learn more about her father's death. Here, the top student, Yoo Je-yi (played by Lee Hye-ri) takes a keen interest in her, bordering on obsession.

Je-yi embraces Seul-ki as she is frantically looking for her father's phone. Having just lost her sister, Je-yi blames herself for her death. Seul-ki turns around and tells her that it is not her fault and that she is not the one to be blamed. The conversation is honest and vulnerable, unlike earlier. Fans are elated to see the trust between the two deepen in Friendly Rivalry.

"The beauty of watching two missing piece find eachother, If this is not a love story, I don't know what is" said one fan.

"here this whole scene shows pure honesty between them, no more lies, everything out in the open. THEY'RE EACH OTHER'S SUPPORT SYSTEM." noted another.

"ANOTHER ONE THANK YOU" responded another.

Fans are rooting for the two:

"the way seulgi is the only one she finds comfort from. i love this scene! after all the shit they’ve been through, i hope they both win in the end." commented another fan.

"THIS IS MY LAST STRAW OMFG" another said.

"jaeyi defeatedly resting her head on seulgi’s shoulder as she comfortingly rubs her back… i can’t do this" reacted another fan.

What happened in Friendly Rivalry episode 12?

In episode 12 of Friendly Rivalry, Ye-ri confesses to losing Do-hyuk's phone, clarifying that Tae-jun wasn’t involved. She reveals that she did it for money after her family went bankrupt, which forced her to live in a sauna. Meanwhile, Byeong-jin mentions that he saw Je-na being taken away in an ambulance.

Shortly after, Je-yi learns of Je-na's death and discovers she had severe head injuries, with the episode suggesting s*icide as the cause. Byeong-jin also retrieves the fake IDs that Su-jin had stolen. Seul-ki defends Je-yi from accusations that she caused her sister's death. Choi-kyung, worried about her record, begins deleting surveillance footage, including evidence of what happened between Je-na and Do-hyuk.

However, Ye-ri discovers her actions. Je-yi has nightmares about being responsible for Je-na's death, and Seul-ki visits her, asking for her father’s phone. Je-yi believes Je-na took it but doesn’t know its whereabouts. While searching the room, Je-yi confesses that she feared Je-na might harm her but now feels guilty for her death.

She explains that she wanted to protect Je-na by getting her arrested but failed. Seul-ki reassures her, and Je-yi insists that Je-na wouldn’t have taken her own life. Seul-ki searches for Su-jin and learns she was at a rehab center but has since passed away. At the boarding house, Seul-ki runs into Choi-kyung and Ye-ri. Together, they enter Je-na's room and find the walls covered in scribbles, closing episode 12 of Friendly Rivalry.

Episode 13 of Friendly Rivalry will be released on March 3.

