Former FIFTY members Aran, Sena, and Shio set to make their much-anticipated comeback as Ablume

Former FIFTY members, including Aran, Sena, and Shio, will be making their much-anticipated comeback and debut as the newly formed group Ablume in 2025. It is to be noted that the trio's agency has not yet revealed the debut date.

Described as a global girl band, they have been associated with MASSIVE E&C, which is a subsidiary of IOK Company. Their former manager, Ahn Seong-il, is reportedly working with them on their upcoming debut album.

The group's name, Ablume, intends to represent the concepts of meaningful aspects of life, including growth and the journey of blooming. Similar to a tiny seed blossoming into a flower, each member will embrace change, unfold their creative potential, and find new colors. They will blend together to form a more vibrant and diverse music.

Potential positions of the former FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Sena, and Shio in their band Ablume

According to the K Profiles website, Sena, also known as Jeong Sehyun, is expected to be the leader, dancer, and lead rapper of Ablume. She was born on March 12, 2004, at U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan. She is known for creating the viral point choreography of the FIFTY FIFTY track Cupid. She officially departed from the band and ATTRAKT on October 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, Shio, aka Jeong Jiho, is expected to hold the position of main vocalist and lead dancer. She was born on October 6, 2004, in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do. Along with Saena, she left her former record label ATTRAKT and FIFTY FIFTY on October 23, 2023.

Aran, aka Jeong Eunah, is expected to be the main rapper, lead vocalist, and maknae of the band Ablume. She was born on October 11, 2004, at Sadang-dong, Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea. She left FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT on October 23, 2023.

For those unversed, FIFTY FIFTY currently consists of five members—Keena, Yewon, Athena, Hana, and Chanelle Moon. They made their debut on November 18, 2022, with the extended play, The Fifty. The previous members—Saena, Aran, and Sio—left the band following multiple legal disputes surrounding their exclusive contracts.

The previous members were of the opinion that the agency allegedly did not treat them right.

Subsequently, Keena was the only member left in FIFTY FIFTY. The girl group re-debuted in September with Keena and four new members, as mentioned above. Since their re-debut, the band has built an impressive discography, including The Beginning, Love Tune: Rewired, The Fifty, Love Tune, The Beginning: Cupid, Winter Glow, SOS, Higher, When You Say My Name, and other records.

While Ablume is yet to make their debut, the group is active on social media. They update fans with different pictorials and images through the official Instagram account.

