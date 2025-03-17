“Friday pls come faster”—Fans excited as Netflix releases When Life Gives You Tangerines Volume 3 trailer

Netflix's ongoing series When Life Gives You Tangerines, featuring IU and Park Bo-gum, released a fall poster, a Volume 3 trailer, and promo stills on March 17, 2025. The new posts hint at a huge turning point: the drama has now shifted away from mom (Moon So-ri) and dad (Park Hae-joon) to focus on their daughter, Geum-myeong (IU).

The newly released fall poster portrays a heart-wrenching sunset freeze frame with Ae-sun, Gwan-sik, Geum-myeong, and an unknown, pretty young thing. Ae-sun is smiling, walking arm in arm with her daughter, while Gwan-sik appears rather severe toward this young man, raising the question of who he is within the unfolding of events.

The trailer for the third act unveils Geum-myeong's entry into adult life as she experiences her first love with Young-beom and all the trials and tribulations that come with that. Meanwhile, her parents remain acutely locked into her consciousness, ever supporting and believing in her as she fights through all of life's troubles.

"This drama is outstanding," commented another fan.

"Are you guys gonna gently pat my heart, rip it out, stitch it back together, place it down lovingly and yank it out again?" responded another.

Fans are excited for Volume 3 of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"Can't wait for Kim Seonho," reacted another.

"My heart can't take anymore sadness but anything for IU," another fan said.

"this is the best show i've seen in ages and I don't say that lightly," said another.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

The description suggests love, an ongoing battle of the heart, and a thread of redemption reinforcing the melodrama's full weight. The released stills are also snapshots of their everyday life in various contexts. Ae-soon and Gwan-sik show moments of earnestness, while Geum-myeong enjoys several exchanges with Young-beom, sometimes warm and sometimes tense.

One still shows Geum-myeong coming to meet Young-beom's mother, suggesting their romance could get complicated. Other shots add to that of Ae-soon, Eun-myeong, and the female divers in what looks like glimpses of village life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a heartfelt tribute to the youthful days of our parents and grandparents, capturing their dreams, love, and struggles. It tells the story of Oh Ae-sun, a spirited and optimistic young woman who, despite her hardships, dreams of becoming a poet. She openly expresses her emotions but feels nervous each time she rebels.

Yang Gwan-sik, in contrast, is a hardworking and reserved man. Unskilled in romance, he struggles to respond to Ae-sun's emotions, yet his unwavering devotion to her remains constant as he quietly but wholeheartedly loves her from the start.

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines is among the top non-English series, depicting the love story of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik, portrayed by IU and Park Bo-gum, respectively, across four life stages. The multi-generational cast includes Moon So-ri, Park Hae-joon, and others.

From March 3–9, When Life Gives You Tangerines ranked fourth on Netflix's global Top 10 non-English shows, garnering 13.9 million viewing hours from 3.6 million viewers. It appeared in the Top 10 across 24 regions and claimed the No. 1 spot in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

Volume 3 of When Life Gives You Tangerines is set to debut on Netflix on March 21.

