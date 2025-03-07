"Friendship breakups hurt way worse"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie tears up during the recent performance of her solo track, twin

On Friday, March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie performed one of the B-side tracks from her latest solo debut album, Ruby at Ruby Experience in LA. She was singing the track, twin, while seated on a sofa, and soon, the idol began to tear up. The idol completed her performance as she sobbed through her singing the track, and fans couldn't help but join in on her sadness.

When this video landed on the internet, fans immediately connected the reason behind her emotional performance while singing the track, twin. Reportedly and according to fans' decoding of the lyrics, the song talks about the idol's friendship fallout and how the same has been painfully affecting her.

Therefore, fans and netizens empathized with the idol when these video clips reached them. Many also expressed that they could relate to the idol's experience as they understand friendship breakups to be worse or more difficult to get over than relationship breakups. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"i get her… friendship breakups hurt way worse than romantic breakups ever will," a fan wrote on X.

"twin is for people who had that friend they loved with all their soul, who they thought would be for life and now the'are just two strangers with memories in common," said a fan on X.

"Friendship fallouts truly hurt more than romantic ones," added another fan.

"friendship breakups is really more heartbreaking and that's why I feel Jennie," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how the performance touched their hearts, which not only made them tear up but also instilled an urge to comfort the idol.

"I want to give her the biggest hug," stated a fan.

"I almost cried listening to it and she's out there living the reality of it, I'd be bawling as well if I was her," added an X user.

"I cried whole night listening to twin n now jennie is making me cry more," said a netizen.

"I wish I could take her pain away," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress who debuted in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members under YG Entertainment. Following the members' contract expiration with the agency, they decided against the renewal.

However, BLACKPINK, as a group, is still housed under YG Entertainment. Regardless, to support their solo careers, the members kickstarted their own labels or joined new companies. Jennie started her own label, Odd Atalier, and also signed with Columbia Records for international promotions.

In October 2024, she released her first independent track, Mantra. This was followed up with the announcement of her solo debut studio album, Ruby. Before the album release, the idol rolled out two pre-release tracks, Love Hangover feat Dominic Fike, and ExtraL feat. Doechii.

On March 7, Ruby was officially unveiled and featured like JENNIE as its title track. The album holds a total of 15 tracks. Here's a complete tracklist of the same:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

like JENNIE

start a war

Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)

with the IE (way up)

ExtraL (ft. Doechii)

Mantra

Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis)

F.T.S

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

twin

Following the album's release, fans and netizens have been praising the same while also cheering the idol on her experimental and intriguing solo release.

