Garosero Research Institute releases forensic evidence of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron from 2018

On Monday, March 31, Garosero Research Institute released digital forensic evidence through a YouTube livestream of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron from June 20, 2018. This was after Soo-hyun's press conference on March 31. In the piece of evidence, the actor was seen eating a late dinner at Kim Sae-ron's house.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He was also serving his mandatory military service at that time, and the video was from his vacation during the enlistment. The Garosero Research Institute further stated the actress, Kim Sae-ron, was in her second year of high school, more accurately, in her 11th grade.

As for her age, since her birthday falls on July 21, 2000, so the actress was still 17 at that time.

All you need to know about the recent press conference held by Kim Soo-hyun

On March 31, Kim Soo-hyun and his representatives held a press conference to address the dating controversy between him and Kim Sae-ron. During the same, the actor denied several allegations that were previously raised by Garosero Research Institute.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those who are unaware, Garosero Research Institute revelaed the alleged six-year-long relationship between the two actors on March 11, thereby resulting in grooming allegations against Soo-hyun.

However, the actor denied that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, but added that the two did date for a period of one year.

"I didn't date Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Except that both of us were actors, we were ordinary lovers like everyone else. We met with good feelings, and we broke up after a while. After that, we weren’t able to contact each other. Like most lovers, it was hard to keep in touch after breaking up. We were both actors well known to the public by face and when we were together in the agency we knew each other. I also couldn't contact her easily when she had the DUI incident.”

Ad

He further continued to explain why he denied dating Kim Sae-ron when the actress released a picture of the two through her Instagram during the airing of Kim Soo-hyun's 2024 K-drama series, Queen of Tears.

He stated that it was to protect the people who were part of the project since he was the leading actor of the K-drama series.

"“We dated for about 1 year, 4 years before ‘Queen of Tears’ aired. But at that time, I denied our relationship, I fully understand being criticized by that. When "Queen of Tears" was airing, I had so much to protect as it’s lead actor. What would have happened if I had admitted to a year long relationship. What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight and the production team who had all everything staked on that project. What would happen to our agency's employees."

Ad

On the other hand, the legal team of Kim Soo-hyun revealed that they filed a criminal complaint on the charges of defamation against Kim Sae-ron's family, her alleged aunt, and the Garosero Research Institute.

They also reportedly filed a lawsuit agains these parties, demanding 12 million KRW for the damages caused.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback