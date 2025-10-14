  • home icon
  "Genius as always"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin reveals that he suggested the open jacket look at Dior Fashion Show during recent livestream

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 14, 2025 08:04 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin (Image via Weverse/@BTS, Instagram/@j.m)

On Monday, October 13, BTS's Jimin rolled out a Weverse livestream on the occasion of his birthday. During the same time, the idol talked about various things such as his birthday celebrations, the possible second season renewal of his reality show with Jungkook, Are You Sure?!, and others. Amidst these topics, the idol also touched upon his recent appearance at the Dior Fashion Show.

As Dior's brand ambassador, Jimin attended the brand's event as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2025. For the event, the idol was dressed in leather pants and an open formal jacket with his blond hair. He stated that since it was his first schedule in two years due to the military enlistment, he was quite nervous about making a public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

He also added that the open jacket look was his idea. He expressed that he didn't want to wear anything underneath, and therefore, he went to Dior's headquarters a day before the fitting and requested the open jacket look. The team also approved the same. Here's what the idol stated during his recent Weverse livestream:

"I was really nervous. It was my first schedule in almost 2 years, and it was the first time showing myself to all of you, so I had to look good, right? So, this time, I said I didn’t want to wear anything underneath, and when I went to the headquarters the day before for a fitting, I asked, “Is it okay to wear it like this?” and got their approval. But when I got out of the car, I was so nervous that if I had been wearing a jacket, you could’ve seen my heart pounding since it was just bare skin."
Following this revelation, fans and netizens were impressed with the idol's idea and commended his insight into the fashion industry. Many people also added that they loved his look at the Dior Fashion Show, and also added that he garnered way more attention due to his bold and interesting fashion take. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"And you did it flawlessly. Your appearance was unforgettable. Good choice, Jimin! You're a genius as always," said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to the recent revelation that Jimin suggested the open jacket look for the Dior Fashion Show.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

BTS' Jimin confirms second season renewal of his travel reality show with fellow member Jungkook, Are You Sure?!

During the livestream conducted by Jimin on his 30th birthday, one of the fans asked him if there would be a second season renewal for the travel reality show featuring him and Jungkook, Are You Sure?!. For those who are unaware, before the two's departure for their mandatory military service, Jungkook and Jimin took a trip and documented the same as a reality show.

The trip included three destinations, namely Jeju, New York, and Sapporo, and it was released in August 2024. Therefore, following the return of all the BTS members, fans were naturally curious about a possible renewal of the show. Jimin affirmatively responded, stating that they already filmed the second season, but he's unsure when it will be released. Here's what he stated:

"Yes, that’s right, I filmed Season 2 with Jungkook-ie. Umm… yeah. When will it come out? Umm, I’m not really sure…I haven't seen Jungkook yet. I don’t have another schedule right now."
Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to more exciting content from BTS' Jimin.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

