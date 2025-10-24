  • home icon
  • "Girl, you should've been there": Fans outraged as Rosé skips appearance for her Presidential Citation Award amid BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:31 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Rosé and BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie, X/@BLACKPINK)

On Friday, October 24, the annual Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards was conducted, and BLACKPINK's Rosé received the special Presidential Citation award for her viral track, APT. Given that the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards is an annual South Korean government-run awards show by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Korea Creative Content Agency, Rosé's recent recognition marks a historical and important moment in her solo career.

While many fans and netizens celebrated the idol's grand achievement, they were rather disappointed to notice that the idol was not present at the award show. The idol's award was collected by a representative on her behalf, and Rosé was spotted boarding her flight to Thailand along with her fellow BLACKPINK members for the group's ongoing DEADLINE World Tour.

Many people criticized both the idol and her agencies, YG Entertainment and THE BLACK LABEL, for not prioritizing her events, especially given the importance of her attendance at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Fans also expressed that they could've either delayed the flight or Rosé could've boarded another flight to Thailand after receiving her award at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Girl you should have been there @numberoneHQ and @ygent_official you should have let her! It's so embarrassing for her to not be there in person, what are you doing???" said a fan
More fans and netizens called out BLACKPINK's Rosé and her agencies for skipping an important award show for the group's ongoing World Tour, DEADLINE.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

DEADLINE World Tour's dates, venues, and more as Rosé joins the BLACKPINK members despite her recent Presidential Citation Award

In July 2025, following BLACKPINK's two-year hiatus due to their focus on solo careers, the members reunited to release their new single, JUMP. The track was soon followed up with the DEADLINE World Tour, which began with a two-day concert in July 2025 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Here are the stops that groups have already completed:

  • July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium
  • July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium
  • July 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier Field
  • July 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium
  • July 26–27: New York, USA at Citi Field
  • August 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de France
  • August 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
  • August 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic
  • August 15–16: London, UK at Wembley Stadium
  • October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium

On the other hand, the group has a few more stops as part of their DEADLINE World Tour in countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and more. Here are all their upcoming stops:

  • October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium
  • November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
  • November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines, at the Philippine Arena
  • November 29–30: Singapore at National Stadium
  • January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
  • January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium

Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to seeing what's in store for them with the upcoming BLACKPINK concerts.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

