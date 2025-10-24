"Girl, you should've been there": Fans outraged as Rosé skips appearance for her Presidential Citation Award amid BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour

On Friday, October 24, the annual Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards was conducted, and BLACKPINK's Rosé received the special Presidential Citation award for her viral track, APT. Given that the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards is an annual South Korean government-run awards show by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Korea Creative Content Agency, Rosé's recent recognition marks a historical and important moment in her solo career.While many fans and netizens celebrated the idol's grand achievement, they were rather disappointed to notice that the idol was not present at the award show. The idol's award was collected by a representative on her behalf, and Rosé was spotted boarding her flight to Thailand along with her fellow BLACKPINK members for the group's ongoing DEADLINE World Tour.Many people criticized both the idol and her agencies, YG Entertainment and THE BLACK LABEL, for not prioritizing her events, especially given the importance of her attendance at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Fans also expressed that they could've either delayed the flight or Rosé could've boarded another flight to Thailand after receiving her award at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Girl you should have been there @numberoneHQ and @ygent_official you should have let her! It's so embarrassing for her to not be there in person, what are you doing???&quot; said a fanMichelle Yeoh's Oscar @APTSOTY2026LINKGirl you should have been there @numberoneHQ and @ygent_official you should have let her! It's so embarrassing for her to not be there in person, what are you doing???More fans and netizens called out BLACKPINK's Rosé and her agencies for skipping an important award show for the group's ongoing World Tour, DEADLINE.۟ @d09173LINKThe concept of skipping this incredibly important and huge ceremony for a money laundering blackpink concert. Only YG would do such thing.Shea @EliteBrownGirlLINKSuch a remarkable award and she couldn't even recieve it in person because of some f*ck*ss tourchi @moodzbgLINKhow hard was it to book a damn flight a few hours later when the next tour stop is only a couple hours away from sk and the concert is happening the next day. cant even attend special moments like this when she easily couldve.GeeT♡ @NumberonescultLINKShe has to leave her post promotions of her album , had to release album in most competitive month of year and now can't even attend imp events FUCK YOU YG AND YOUR TOUR HOPE YOU GO BANKRUPTEDOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Z&amp;amp;R @rozaynjkLINKCongratulations queenie. I don’t understand tho you usually cut it way too close during personal schedules but didn’t attend such an important function due to a group event?? Everyone know the concert will be a mess anyway😭Rosé @RoseRostamyLINKROSÉ,HOW LONG DO YOU HAVE TO KEEP SACRIFICING YOURSELF FOR THAT DAMN GROUP AND THAT AWFUL COMPANY? GOD,I’M LOSING MY MIND— HER TEAM DOESN’T REALIZE HOW IMPORTANT THIS AWARD WAS.IF SHE HAD JUST TAKEN A FLIGHT A FEW HOURS LATER @numberoneHQ @AtlanticRecordsROSÉ SOTY WINNER @notbornpinkLINKwhy she cannot wait the flight and attend for this 😭😭 fk @THEBLACKLABEL @numberoneHQkpopcornnn @shytkrazyLINKRose sacrificed herself again mah poor babyDEADLINE World Tour's dates, venues, and more as Rosé joins the BLACKPINK members despite her recent Presidential Citation AwardIn July 2025, following BLACKPINK's two-year hiatus due to their focus on solo careers, the members reunited to release their new single, JUMP. The track was soon followed up with the DEADLINE World Tour, which began with a two-day concert in July 2025 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Here are the stops that groups have already completed:July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang StadiumJuly 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi StadiumJuly 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier FieldJuly 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers StadiumJuly 26–27: New York, USA at Citi FieldAugust 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de FranceAugust 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La MauraAugust 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi OlímpicAugust 15–16: London, UK at Wembley StadiumOctober 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National StadiumOn the other hand, the group has a few more stops as part of their DEADLINE World Tour in countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and more. Here are all their upcoming stops:October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National StadiumNovember 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno StadiumNovember 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines, at the Philippine ArenaNovember 29–30: Singapore at National StadiumJanuary 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo DomeJanuary 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak StadiumTherefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to seeing what's in store for them with the upcoming BLACKPINK concerts.