Is BLACKPINK’s Rosé naturally blonde? ‘APT’ singer leaves fans laughing after calling the idea of her ever having black hair “crazy”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé had fans in stitches with her recent Vogue interview. On October 12, 2025, Vogue released a YouTube video titled “Rosé Answers Questions From Everywhere.” During the interview, she was asked about the craziest rumor she has heard about herself.“That I might've had black hair at one point in my life.”She made fun of the topic and sarcastically claimed that she’s never had black hair. She’s a Korean-Australian (born in New Zealand but raised in Australia) who naturally had black hair growing up. However, for past many years, she has kept her hair blonde. Her natural black hair could be seen in her childhood photos that exist on the internet. Fans even joked about this, that she was trying to erase the fact that she ever had black hair, as if it never happened.In response, they began digging up her old photos with black hair from the internet and posting them on X. However, her sarcasm led to some confusion among fans. Some began to speculate whether she had truly been blonde since childhood and if her parents had dyed her hair, or if she was merely joking.Rosé calls her black-hair past &quot;crazy&quot; (Image via YouTube/Vogue)Fans took to X to share their take on the entire matter.ROSÉ @cinderosieeLINKGURL IS SO UNSERIOUS THIS WHOLE INTERVIEW HELP I LOVE HER🤣🤣Srishti 🫧 @18islove_LINKShe’s trying to erase herstorygogodbj @dbjgogoLINKWe’re never getting blacksé back you guys 😭Fans also expressed their playful sadness about the fact that they might never get to see black-haired Rosé.シ @Queenof_sussLINKThis moment from her Vogue interview showcases her wit and charm, resonating with fans and adding to the buzz around her solo career.itzyoboyshane @oshane18487394LINKNot her playing into the inside joke that she was born blondeM @mclrseLINKIt was an ancient memory 😂Rosé of BLACKPINK appears for a new interview with VogueThe interview mentioned above takes place in a restaurant-like setting. Rosé enters, saying that she has a reservation under the name &quot;Rosie,&quot; and goes and sits by the bar. The host cosplays as a bartender, and while preparing drinks, he starts shooting questions her way.One of his questions was if she could tell him a secret. To this, she again hilariously answers that she wouldn't tell because it’s a secret.Later, it turned out that there wasn’t just one host, as multiple hosts were revealed to be a part of the setup, blending into the scene as restaurant customers and staff. One by one, they approached Rosé with different questions, and she answered each with charm.Among the mix of fun, some insightful questions also came up. When asked what advice she would give to her 18-year-old self, Rosé admitted that she was pretty savage at that age and still aspires to be that version of herself. She replied:“Keep doing your thing, it’s gonna get you places.”Amidst all these questions, she made one of the biggest and most unexpected revelations that surprised the fans. She said that before the shoot of the music video for the song, APT., she and Bruno Mars (her collaborator) had a huge fight.“Me and Bruno… Oh my gosh… I don’t know if I'm allowed to say this but I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot. But we made up on set so it was alright. Oh my god, he’s gonna kill me… Let’s not fight, let’s be friends.”APT. is Rosé's biggest solo song ever. Released a year ago on October 18, 2024, the song has broken multiple international records. The song even won the &quot;Song of the Year&quot; award at the MTV VMAs 2025. This made her the first-ever K-pop artist to win this award.With this short interview, fans got to have some more insight into the life of the BLACKPINK star. They have seen all the members work individually for the past three years. And now that the group has started their tour after a long while, fans plan on eagerly watching what the members will do as a group in the coming future.