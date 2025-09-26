“Give them a happy ending” - Fans emotional as contents of Mangunrok’s last page revealed ahead of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty finale 

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is set to wrap up its final episodes, 11 and 12, on September 28 and 29, 2025. However, ahead of the finale, the last entry in the Mangunrok, King Yi Heon’s record of every dish Cook Yeon crafted, is finally revealed. On the final page, Yi Heon recalls the day Ji-young made Gochojang Bibimbap, prepared Ottokhaji, and even tried Doenjang Pasta. He notes that she isn’t from Joseon and promises to make her bibimbap every morning, hoping it will ease her desire to return home. Later, Yi Heon shows the eunuch, Chang-seon, the dishes Ji-young made. The majesty admits wanting to recreate her bibimbap but can’t remember the name. The eunuch suggests “Hwangseban,” honoring Ji-young's longing for home. Now, with the Mangunrok complete, the king’s time with Ji-young is also drawing to a close. Fans who have followed every page are now waiting to see how it concludes, but they are also not ready for an emotional ending yet. &quot;Ahhh please give them a happy ending, jeballll😭😭😭,&quot; an X user commented.Kaleshi Billi☕😼 @dounicornexistsLINKAhhh please give them a happy ending, jeballll😭😭😭Many are hoping for a &quot;happy ending&quot; for the leads in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.🧚🏼🖤🍉 @Velingga_LINKhappy ending please🥲AYO💕 @may0wa_aLINKThis better not be a ktrauma😭 I'm beggingMy han to his lee know 🍊🩸🥀 @Channy86143LINKThis show better have a happy ending istg!!!!!!!Others are drawing comparisons to Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, which ended sadly. In that drama, the protagonist Haesoo (originally Go Ha-jin) dies in Goryeo after enduring many hardships. She returns to the modern world, where a painting of Wang So triggers her memories, while Wang So is left grieving, discovering her letters only after her death.(⁠◕⁠ᴗ⁠◕⁠✿⁠) @millovesjuanchoLINKPlease don't let this be another scarlet heart ending 2.0 🙏🏻 I will be really traumatized 🤧😭mimi 🍉 @cosmicbilatteLINKis this gonna ruin me like moonlovers scarlet heart𝓵𝓲𝓵𝓲 | JACKSON'S BABY @aiteluneLINKGOD PLEASE DON'T LET IT BE SCARLET HEART 2.0 😭😭😭What is Mangunrok in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?Mangunrok in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)In the K-drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, a curious cookbook called Mangunrok stirs the story and bends time. Chef Yeon Ji-young (Lim Yoon-ah), originally from 2025, accidentally lands in the Joseon period. She carries a delicate book packed with modern recipes. That single item quickly becomes her link to the future and ties her fate to a past she never planned to touch.King Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min), inspired by the real Yeonsangun, begins writing his own cookbook, naming it Mangunrok after Ji-young. As he does, her original cookbook mysteriously disappears. The book exists because Yi Heon writes it, but he writes it because Ji-young once had it. This creates a time loop that leaves only one version behind.The Mangunrok represents Ji-young’s tie to her own era and a potential path back home. At the same time, it sparks the king’s creativity, showing how her presence reshapes history. Each transfer of the book deepens the time puzzle, as Ji-young’s modern skills transform the royal kitchen.The king’s version mirrors her recipes, creating a ripple that connects centuries. In essence, the cookbook is both a lifeline and a legacy. Its disappearance and recreation challenge characters to navigate time and cause-and-effect loops.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty follows Chef Yeon Ji-young, a French-trained perfectionist, who is unexpectedly transported back in time to the royal palace. She must navigate palace politics and cook for the notorious King Yi Heon, a sharp-tongued ruler with a fierce temper. The fantasy series is available to stream on Netflix!