“He deserves this recognition” - Fans hail Lee Chae-min as his role in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty draws industry attention with 30 script offers

Lee Chae-min is gaining massive attention after his role in tvN’s weekend drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. According to sources via Sports Seoul, the actor has already received 30 scripts for upcoming projects, making him the top choice for Chungmuro and drama teams. &quot;Lee Chae-min has been inundated with scripts for as many as 30 upcoming projects ahead of the conclusion of 'The Tyrant's Chef,'&quot; the tipster asserted. The 25-year-old was cast just a month before the filming for the fantasy drama began. However, he quickly adapted to the role.In the series, Lee plays Yi Heon, a tyrant with refined taste. In a short time, the performer learned horseback riding, archery, action sequences, and the Cheoyongmu dance to embody the character. Fans are reacting to the success Lee is receiving at an early age, with many saying he &quot;deserves&quot; it.&quot;He deserves this recognition. Keep shinning,&quot; an X user commented. K M SUDHEESH🇮🇳 @KM_Sudheesh94LINKHe deserves this recognition. Keep shinningThe drama’s ratings highlight his impact. Recently, episode 10, titled Course N° 10 Joseon Restaurant, recorded a 15.8% nationwide rating. Lee Chae-min also ranked first in the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute’s actor brand rankings for September. Admirers are expressing their pride in the actor’s growing success.. @withlovethepoemLINKi’ve been there since day 1🙂‍↕️ so proud of him honestly&lt;3❤️‍🩹 @berriesznLINKso proud of chaemin he deserves everything?!!sleepyhead @silentsleeprsLINKseeing chaemin grow as an actor in real time makes me feel so proudMany are &quot;happy&quot; to see him finally receiving the &quot;recognition he deserves.&quot;renee ♡ RIIZE IS 7 @rxsepaintedskyLINKas a chaemin fan since love all play i’m SO SO SO happy to see he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves 🥹 i’m so proud !!e! ‎ . ݁⋆ ꫂ᭪ @calouplsLINKSO HAPPY FOR HIMPrincess Banana Hammock 🍉 @OhsoHuismanLINKOh Im so happy to see how he proves his critics wrong and comes out of this winning so many hearts🥹Lee Chae-min’s acting career continues to grow rapidlyLee Chae-min (Image via Instagram/@l.c.m____)Lee Chae-min is emerging as a notable presence in the acting scene. He debuted in 2021 with High Class and took roles in Love All Play and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow in 2022. That year, he also appeared as Oh Ho-Soo in the film Everyday We Are. In 2023, he also acted in Crash Course in Romance. His career saw a breakthrough in 2024 with Netflix’s Hierarchy, where his portrayal of Kang Ha drew industry attention. In 2025, Lee led the series Crushology 101, adapted from the webtoon Bunny and Her Boys. Looking ahead, he is set to star in I Believe You as Yang Seo-joon, a wealthy, tall, and sharp iljin who lacks empathy and challenges his peer Seo Il-nam, played by Jeong Jae-hyun. The story shifts when an unexpected event occurs at Seo-joon’s home. For those unversed, Lee Chae-min replaced Park Sung-hoon as the lead in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty in early January 2025. The change came before filming, while the drama was still in preparation. Park stepped down after online criticism over an Instagram post. He had uploaded an image tied to a Japanese adult parody of Squid Game. Though deleted quickly, the post had already circulated and drawn backlash. With Park out, producers brought in Lee to play King Yi Heon. The shift was made early, so production stayed on schedule.