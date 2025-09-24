  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “He deserves this recognition” - Fans hail Lee Chae-min as his role in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty draws industry attention with 30 script offers

“He deserves this recognition” - Fans hail Lee Chae-min as his role in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty draws industry attention with 30 script offers

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 24, 2025 10:41 GMT
Lee Chae-min in Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Lee Chae-min in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Lee Chae-min is gaining massive attention after his role in tvN’s weekend drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. According to sources via Sports Seoul, the actor has already received 30 scripts for upcoming projects, making him the top choice for Chungmuro and drama teams.

Ad
"Lee Chae-min has been inundated with scripts for as many as 30 upcoming projects ahead of the conclusion of 'The Tyrant's Chef,'" the tipster asserted.

The 25-year-old was cast just a month before the filming for the fantasy drama began. However, he quickly adapted to the role.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the series, Lee plays Yi Heon, a tyrant with refined taste. In a short time, the performer learned horseback riding, archery, action sequences, and the Cheoyongmu dance to embody the character. Fans are reacting to the success Lee is receiving at an early age, with many saying he "deserves" it.

"He deserves this recognition. Keep shinning," an X user commented.
Ad

The drama’s ratings highlight his impact. Recently, episode 10, titled Course N° 10 Joseon Restaurant, recorded a 15.8% nationwide rating. Lee Chae-min also ranked first in the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute’s actor brand rankings for September. Admirers are expressing their pride in the actor’s growing success.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Many are "happy" to see him finally receiving the "recognition he deserves."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Lee Chae-min’s acting career continues to grow rapidly

Lee Chae-min (Image via Instagram/@l.c.m____)
Lee Chae-min (Image via Instagram/@l.c.m____)

Lee Chae-min is emerging as a notable presence in the acting scene. He debuted in 2021 with High Class and took roles in Love All Play and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow in 2022. That year, he also appeared as Oh Ho-Soo in the film Everyday We Are. In 2023, he also acted in Crash Course in Romance.

Ad

His career saw a breakthrough in 2024 with Netflix’s Hierarchy, where his portrayal of Kang Ha drew industry attention. In 2025, Lee led the series Crushology 101, adapted from the webtoon Bunny and Her Boys. Looking ahead, he is set to star in I Believe You as Yang Seo-joon, a wealthy, tall, and sharp iljin who lacks empathy and challenges his peer Seo Il-nam, played by Jeong Jae-hyun. The story shifts when an unexpected event occurs at Seo-joon’s home.

Ad

For those unversed, Lee Chae-min replaced Park Sung-hoon as the lead in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty in early January 2025. The change came before filming, while the drama was still in preparation. Park stepped down after online criticism over an Instagram post.

He had uploaded an image tied to a Japanese adult parody of Squid Game. Though deleted quickly, the post had already circulated and drawn backlash. With Park out, producers brought in Lee to play King Yi Heon. The shift was made early, so production stayed on schedule.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications