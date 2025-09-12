7 Lee Chae-Min movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Lee Chae-min is a South Korean actor recognized for his growing range across romance, youth, and fantasy dramas. Since his debut, he has appeared in High Class (2021), Love All Play (2022), Crash Course in Romance (2023), and later starred in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (2025).

Beyond acting, he also gained visibility as the host of KBS’s music program Music Bank from September 2022 to May 2024.

Lee Chae-min stars in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty as King Yi Heon, a monarch admired for his refined palate yet feared for his strict rule. Hardened by his mother’s death and driven by revenge, his cold world begins to change after meeting Yeon Ji-yeong (Im Yoon-ah), a modern chef who time-slips into Joseon.

Through her inventive cooking, Yeon Ji-yeong awakens memories of warmth that soften Yi Heon’s cold exterior, even as palace politics and schemes from Kang Mok-ju and Prince Je Seon threaten his throne. Chae-min portrays a ruler caught between vengeance and tenderness.

If viewers loved Lee Chae-min’s performance in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, here is a list of seven movies and shows featuring him that are worth watching.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Alchemy of Souls, and 6 other Lee Chae-Min movies and shows to watch if viewers loved him in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

1) See You in My 19th Life

See You in My 19th Life is a drama adapted from Lee Hye’s Naver webtoon (Image via Netflix)

See You in My 19th Life is a 2023 South Korean drama adapted from Lee Hye’s popular Naver webtoon. The series stars Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Ahn Dong-goo, and Lee Chae-min.

While the story follows Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun), who remembers all her past reincarnations and seeks to reunite with someone from a former life, Lee Chae-min appears as Kang Min-gi, a part-time worker at Aekyung Kimchi-jjim Restaurant.

Though a supporting role, Kang Min-gi brings everyday realism to the fantasy-driven plot, allowing Lee Chae-min to portray a lighter, more grounded character.

2) Crash Course in Romance

Crash Course in Romance is a drama directed by Yoo Je-won (Image via Netflix)

Crash Course in Romance is a 2023 South Korean drama directed by Yoo Je-won. While the series mainly explores the complicated connection between a banchan shop owner and a star hagwon instructor, it also depicts the struggles of students caught in Korea’s competitive education system.

In this drama, Lee Chae-min plays Lee Seon-jae, a Class 2-1 student and Hae-yi’s close friend. Kind and supportive, he develops feelings for her, creating a layer in the youth storyline.

Through Seon-jae, Chae-min captures the essence of teenage friendship and first love, enriching the coming-of-age side of the series.

3) Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance drama written by the Hong sisters (Image via Netflix)

Alchemy of Souls is a 2022-2023 fantasy romance drama written by the Hong sisters. Set in the mythical land of Daeho, it tells the story of young mages whose fates are disrupted by a forbidden spell that allows souls to switch bodies.

In the drama, Lee Chae-min appears in part 1 as a merchant, contributing to the intricate world of Daeho where nobles, warriors, and commoners intersect. Though his role is brief, it reflects the lives that exist outside the main story of Jang Uk and Nak-su, grounding the elements with moments of realism.

For Chae-min, this appearance contributed to his growing portfolio by placing him in a large-scale historical fantasy, allowing him to show his adaptability even in a supporting role. It also introduced him to audiences drawn to epic drama and expanded his range as a rising actor.

4) High Class

High Class is a mystery-suspense drama set among South Korea’s wealthiest elite (Image via Prime Video)

High Class is a 2021 mystery-suspense drama set among South Korea’s wealthiest elite, where secrets, lies, and betrayals unravel beneath their seemingly perfect lives.

In the series, Lee Chae-min takes on the role of Ahn Seung-jo, the assistant to Nam Ji-seon (Kim Ji-soo), the influential leader among the mothers at an elite international school.

A supporting role, Seung-jo is drawn into the tense world of power struggles and hidden agendas, giving Lee Chae-min a chance to portray a character closely tied to the drama’s central conflicts.

In this part, Chae-min showcased his versatility, showing loyalty amid the tension of serving someone at the center of the intrigue.

5) Love All Play

Love All Play is a sports romance drama set in the world of a professional badminton team (Image via Prime Video)

Love All Play is a 2022 sports romance drama set in the world of a professional badminton team. The series explores ambition, teamwork, and youthful love.

In the series, Lee Chae-min appears as Lee Ji-ho, one of the badminton players who adds to the energy and camaraderie of the team. His role shows the struggles and determination of young athletes pursuing both personal goals and team success.

As Lee Ji-ho, Chae-min brings energy and spirit to the ensemble, conveying the passion and challenges of youth in a competitive sports setting.

6) Crushology 101

Crushology 101 is a campus romance drama (Image via Viki)

Crushology 101 is a 2025 campus romance drama starring Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Hyun-jin, Kim Min-chul, Hong Min-gi, and Jo Joon-young.

The story follows Bunny, a college student who ends a toxic first love and suddenly finds herself pursued by four very different young men.

Lee Chae-min plays Hwang Jae-yeol, one of Bunny’s key love interests. Jae-yeol stands out for his sincerity, creating a clear contrast to her painful past relationship. The role allows Chae-min to portray the sweetness of young romance and reinforces his reputation as a rising lead in campus and romantic dramas.

7) Hierarchy

Hierarchy is a teen romance drama set at Jooshin High School (Image via Netflix)

Hierarchy is a 2024 teen romance drama starring Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, and Lee Won-jung. Set in the elite Jooshin High School, where the top 0.01% of students compete for power and status, the series explores themes of love and revenge.

In the drama, Chae-min portrays Kang Ha, a transfer student whose cheerful exterior hides a painful secret. His arrival shakes the rigid social order of Jooshin High, as his relationships with classmates expose hidden truths and ignite new conflicts.

As Kang Ha, Chae-min delivers a layered performance that shows his character and holds much of the series’ tension.

Interested viewers can watch the first season of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix.

