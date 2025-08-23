The 21-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown has won millions of hearts ever since she appeared as Eleven in the iconic TV show Stranger Things. Ever since the show premiered in 2016, the actress has shown exceptional growth as an actress. Her fans had the opportunity to witness her acting range in several other movies and TV shows after her career spurt in 2016.

Ad

While the fans are extremely happy for her, they are also excited for her upcoming projects. In the midst of her growing career, some of Millie Bobby Brown's on-screen performances are highly applauded by fans.

The ranking of characters played by Millie Bobbie Brown is a result of global reach and narrative centrality. For example, Eleven in Stranger Things saw a huge cultural impact with more than 400 million viewing hours across seasons.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The ranking is based on the writer's opinion.

Enola Holmes to Stranger Things: 7 best Millie Bobby Brown shows and Movies: All characters ranked from best to worst

1) Eleven - Stranger Things (2016-present)

Stranger Things (image via Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown’s role as Eleven, a telekinetic girl on the run from a lab and on a mission to protect her friends, has helped her gain critical appraise from the fans.

Ad

One of the main factors that contributed to Stranger Things' rise to fame was Eleven's transformation from a helpless youngster to a fierce hero. She became well-known thanks to this role, which also contributed to the growth of her career.

Brown has won a Screen Actors Guild Award and two-time Emmy nominee for her role. The show, until now, has garnered over 400 million viewers, making it the first entry on the list.

Ad

Where to Watch: Netflix

2) Enola Holmes - Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Enola Holmes 2 (image via Netflix)

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the popularity of the first movie made it possible for Millie Bobby Brown to play the witty detective again in Enola Holmes 2. The film follows Enola Holmes, who takes on her first detective case, but she will require assistance from her brother Sherlock as well as friends in order to solve the case of a missing girl.

Ad

Millie Bobby Brown was able to explore Enola's character in greater detail in the sequel, striking a balance between her youthful mischievousness and her strong sense of justice. The film clocked over 65 million viewers in its first week of release.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3) Enola Holmes - Enola Holmes (2020)

Enola Holmes (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, this film stars Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Sherlock Holmes's teenage sister, Enola Holmes, who skips finishing school to use detective work to locate her mother.

Ad

Besides playing the titular role, Brown also served as the producer of the film. With this film, she established herself as a rising star in the mystery genre. Additionally, she gave the world a fresh take on the Holmes legacy with her playful yet powerful performance.

The film was streamed by 76 million households globally in the first month of its release, becoming a huge hit.

Where to Watch: Netflix

4) Elodie - Damsel (2024)

Ad

Damsel (image via Netflix)

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the film follows a young woman who, after agreeing to marry a charming prince, finds out it was all a foul act. She must use all of her skill and willpower to survive after being thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon.

Ad

The movie, which is set in a medieval setting, demonstrates Millie Bobby Brown's ability to play a more mature role while maintaining her youthful appeal. As per Netflix, the film garnered more than 35 million viewers in the first three days of its release.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5) Michelle - The Electric State (2025)

The Electric State (Image via Netflix)

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, The Electric State is a sci-fi action-adventure film. Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, an orphan who is traveling across a robot-ravaged American West with a robot and a drifter to find her missing brother.

Ad

Viewers praised her intense performance for its emotional impact despite the genre setting, as it encompasses the themes of trauma, connection, and discovery in a visual dystopia.

It was a top film of the week on Netflix, amassing over 25 million viewers initially.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6) Madison Russell - Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (image via Netflix)

In Michael Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Millie Bobby Brown plays Madison Russell, a young child caught in the mayhem of Titans. Brown’s performance brought a human element to the larger-than-life action, grounding the plot with emotional depth.

Ad

She proved that she is perfect for both small-screen and epic blockbuster cinema by impressing the fans with her portrayal. As a theatrical release, the film grossed a worldwide collection of over $380 million, becoming a huge success.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla vs. Kong (Image via Netflix)

Because of her brilliant impression in the first film, Millie Bobby Brown was also cast in the sequel. She reprised her role as Madison Russell in the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, serving as a powerful character during the epic battles between Godzilla and King Kong.

Ad

With Madison playing a more active part in exposing conspiracies and negotiating with the monster politics, her role allowed her to display a wider range of emotions. Also a hit, the film grosses more than $70 million in the first five days of its release.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Millie Bobby Brown is currently enjoying her new schedule as a mother. The actress will be seen next in Enola Holmes 3 and the final part of Stranger Things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More