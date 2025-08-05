"Can't wait actor Yunho" - Fans gush as ATEEZ member is set to kick off acting career with Electronic Brain Chief Jeong and Back! Stage

ATEEZ’s Yunho is preparing to take his acting career to new heights with two upcoming projects this August. On August 5, 2025, KQ Entertainment, the management company of ATEEZ, released a statement confirming that the idol is set to appear in the upcoming short-form drama Electronic Brain Chief Jeong. The drama is scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2025. His second release, a &quot;music snack film&quot; titled Back! Stage is set to drop on August 18, 2025. Following the announcement of Yunho’s return to acting, fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement and pride.Fans have warmly welcomed the news, expressing their anticipation across social media. One fan comments,&quot;I can't wait actor yunho&quot;Messages flooded the social media platform X, with many expressing pride in the ATEEZ member’s transition into acting and praising his versatility as an artist.&quot;I'm so incredibly proud of him. He has achieved so much on his own. Not only is he a brilliant dancer and amazing singer, but he's also a talented actor. He's gifted in so many areas. He's an insanely determined and focused person. I love him a lot and appreciate his work ethic.&quot; - an X user wrote.&quot;My special boy doing everything in an exceptional way and demonstrating once again the talent he has as an actor in whatever field he plays I'm sooooo soooo proud of him in soooo many ways I won't stop feeling proud of being Hotteok&quot; - posts one netizen.&quot;ATEEZ's Yunho, rising beyond K-pop's front line to establish himself as a strong actor&quot; - says one more fan.As news of ATEEZ’s Yunho's upcoming acting roles spread, fans continue to show their support through heartfelt messages online. Many have taken to social media to celebrate his growth, applaud his dedication, and share their excitement for his new journey on screen.&quot;Thank you so much for everything Yunho. I just want to say everything you've achieved is a result of your hardwork alone. I'm always here to appreciate you and your talents. Love you,&quot; shares one netizen.&quot;So proud and happy for him. He's such a talented artist&quot; - writes this X user.&quot;I'm so proud of you!!!! i can't wait to watch both&quot; - reads a comment from a fan.&quot;Yunho from ATEEZ is really becoming a triple threat-K-pop star, performer, and now actor!&quot; - adds another fan.ATEEZ’s Yunho to showcase acting range in upcoming drama and film View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElectronic Brain Chief Jeong premieres on August 8, 2025, through the short drama platform Kanta, operated by Japanese content company Ridibooks. The drama follows the story of Jung Man-sik, a long-time office manager who faces bullying both at work and at home.He accidentally activated an AI-powered smart glasses named Alpha. With that and the support of his one loyal junior, Kim Min-hyuk, he begins to tackle personal and professional challenges, as well as unexpected crimes.ATEEZ’s Yunho takes on the role of Kim Min-hyuk, a new employee who is the only junior who sincerely follows Manager Jeong, played by Jung Joon-ha. South Korean media outlet Newsen reported on August 5 that Min-hyuk is portrayed as a lovable and well-meaning subordinate. He offers his help but often lands himself in trouble, making him endearing despite the chaos he brings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in August, Yunho will return in a completely different role in the film Back! Stage. The film is set to premiere exclusively at CGV theaters in South Korea on August 18. In Back! Stage, Yunho plays Ki-seok. This marks the idol's first big-screen performance.Back! Stage centers on vocalist Ki-seok, who unexpectedly receives an offer to perform from the band that once removed him. As he returns, the story unfolds around the themes of music, reconciliation, and personal growth. Tension builds as old wounds and unresolved emotions resurface. Back! Stage's trailer, released in July, offers a glimpse into the emotional intensity of the film.ATEEZ’s Yunho made his acting debut in the 2021 KBS2 drama Imitation, where he played the role of Eugene, a kind and soft-spoken idol who concealed a strong inner resolve. His portrayal was well-received by international audiences, earning him praise for his nuanced performance.With both releases just around the corner, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Yunho's dual-screen return.