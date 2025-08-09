"Giving uncle vibes"- Fans humorously react as BTS' j-hope greets IVE as "K-pop Demon Hunters" at Lollapalooza Berlin

On August 7, 2025, IVE released a behind-the-scenes footage from Lollapalooza Berlin that captured a lighthearted encounter with BTS' j-hope. In the video, the girl group was preparing for their set when j-hope stopped by backstage to greet them.The rapper was scheduled to perform the following day. However, he attended the first day and came to greet IVE members. He also wished the members good luck and added that he would be cheering for them from the crowd.Moments after walking in, j-hope playfully asked a question that left the internet in stitches. Giving a nod to a recent hit animated musical Netflix film about idols, Kpop Demon Hunters, the BTS' rapper said:&quot;Is this Kpop Demon Hunters?&quot;Fans guessed he was referring to the fictional group “Huntrix” from the movie, as IVE’s stage styling that day looked similar. The members laughed and thanked him for the support.IVE and j-hope later posed for a photo together. The BTS member's greeting question made the internet talk about it. An X user, @Golddenhonney, wrote:💜💜⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ💯ARMY⁷ x BTS⁷ @GolddenhonneyLINK@acejunghsk_ giving uncle vibes.Meanwhile, others too joined in as the K-pop Demon Hunters comment became an instant meme. Many fans called the rapper “the most chalant person.&quot;bee🦋⁷ @yourhobeeLINKThe way bts fumble themselves in front of baddies needs to be studied 😭😭netha⁷༊ | ia era @poetickvLINKman is the most chalant person evernikita @nktalenLINKhe didn’t even realize how funny this sentence is djdjdjdjb @kihojoooLINK@acejunghsk_ he knows the original version of golden 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️On the other hand, netizens praised the friendly senior-junior interaction. They stated that such moments where K-pop idols can interact without any pressure, make it even better.iPurpleMyCats&amp;amp;BTS ⁷⁼¹⟬⟭💜🦥 @catsandtanniesLINKThis is how it should be…these kind of interactions. I hope we see more of these.Jennifer Jean Loves BTS ⁷|APOBANGPO| ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @WishingOnBTS_LINK@BTSTrendSongs Such a wholesome interactionRR @RRtinkerbellLINK@btschartsdailyc OMG this is the sweetest interaction! Hobi is the best senior ever! 💜🥺More about IVE &amp; BTS' j-hope's Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 performances j-hope performs on day two of Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025. (Image via Getty)Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 was a landmark for both acts. IVE took the main stage on July 12, 2025, and delivered a 55-minute live band set. It was packed with the group's hits like I AM, Baddie, Love Dive, and After LIKE.The next evening, July 13, the BTS rapper-dancer closed the music festival with a high-energy 90-minute headlining show. His setlist spanned from Hope World favorites to BTS classics. It also included his new tracks like Killin’ It Girl.The audience of over 60,000 waved purple hearts in a fan-organized project. This moved the rapper to smile and thank everyone for the love.rp⁷ | BTS IS BACK @ysljksLINKnot letting ANYONE rewrite history. TONIGHT that crowd was purple for JHOPE. he pulled that big crowd for the event. IT WAS HIM. JUNG HOSEOK.Furthermore, the music festival featured other global stars including Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, and more.During the chat, the Arson rapper mentioned he had listened to IVE’s music often during his military service. The group also responded by saying they’d seen him mention them on variety shows. They then exchanged compliments about each other’s songs and broke into spontaneous singing.Recently, IVE announced their comeback with their 4th EP, IVE SECRET. It is set for release on August 25, 2025. Meanwhile, j-hope has wrapped up his Hope on the Stage solo world tour. Additionally, BTS’ full group comeback is planned for 2026.