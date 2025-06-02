“Global IT girl for a reason” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie enters gaming spotlight as ‘ZEN’ headlines Summer Game Fest 2025 trailer

On June 1, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's song ZEN has been featured in the Summer Game Fest 2025 trailer soundtrack on the YouTube channel @thegameawards.

To those unversed, Summer Game Fest is known for dropping new game reveals, trailers, and demos, pulling in gamers and industry pros worldwide. The festival’s sixth edition kicks off on June 6, 2025, at YouTube Theater. From June 7 to 9, a live “Play Days” event follows.

This year, ZEN sets the tone for the trailer, showing a link between K-pop and gaming. BLINKs reacted online when the song was featured in the trailer.

"Global it girl for a reason," an X user commented.

Many highlighted how ZEN's energy complemented the trailer's visuals, enhancing the overall impact. This crossover between K-pop and gaming has been noted as a significant moment.

"Fck I felt it in my veins.. Trailer is already powerful and ZEN makes it more powerful.. 💪🏻," a fan remarked.

"Oh zen you will always be famous 🤧 Both for the arts AND charts exactly!! 💯," a user mentioned.

"Hearing Zen as background music always gives me chills. The impact of this song to me. Always be my #1 favorite in the Ruby album. 🥰," a person shared.

Some fans highlighted how the song's rhythm and intensity align well with gaming themes, suggesting it fits seamlessly into the gaming world.

"Never imagined ZEN being used for a video game promo. BUT IT WORKS!," a netizen said.

"I knew Zen would slay in this type of video style, gonna need a fight or battle scene next 🙂‍↕️," a viewer noted.

"Every second of this song perfectly fits gaming events, JENNIE KIM the legend you are for making this masterpiece 🤌✨," another fan added.

ZEN music video shows BLACKPINK Jennie's evolving artistic identity

On January 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped the MV for ZEN. It's one of her tracks from her solo album Ruby. The video was directed by Cho Gi-Seok, a Korean photographer and founder of streetwear label KUSIKOHC. The song opens with the K-pop idol's bold lyrics:

“I tell ’em, ‘Down, now’ / On that energy, yes / I am what you think about me / Cross me, please / I’ma keep it Z, Zen / Presence, bless / Money can’t buy sixth sense.”

The video matches the track’s strong beats and confident theme. In the ZEN music video, Jennie appears as different mythical and cosmic characters in various settings.

The songstress switches up her look with eight outfits styled by Park Min-hee. Each one exhibits a distinct layer of her identity. The wardrobe moves from sleek to sci-fi-inspired, matching the video’s tone of growth and self-focus.

Elements like fire, rain, and waves across the shots suggest external strain. However, at the center, there’s a steady search for calm and control.

Last month, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's song ZEN was at the center of online chatter tied to other K-pop act TWICE when the nine-member group dropped a teaser called INTRO: FOUR ahead of their titular new album.

The clip shows the girls donning royal blue outfits like miniskirts, crop tops, and heels. Right after it came out, fans noticed the look was kind of similar to BLACKPINK Jennie’s solo outfits from the ZEN music video. The 29-year-old's style in the track also had that royal blue color and similar outfit choices.

