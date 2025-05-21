“JYP is never beating the allegations” – Fans divided as TWICE’s ‘Intro: Four’ preview sparks plagiarism accusations over BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘Zen’

TWICE released a sneak peek for their next full-length album, Four, which is dropping in July. On May 19, 2025, a preview clip titled Intro: Four went live at midnight KST. The short video shows all nine members donning matching blue suits (in tops and skirts). A fast beat plays while each of them steps into the frame one by one.

However, right after it went live, people online started saying the group's look was close to something BLACKPINK's Jennie wore in her ZEN video.

"Twice blatantly copying Jennie's Zen fit and Jennie's beats wasn't on my bingo card for 2025 but here we are. JYP is never beating the allegations," an X user commented.

"Jennie's heals are higher than twice has risen on charts in last 5 years 😭 that group can't even promote a nugu artist anymore let alone thee kim jennie 😭," a fan remarked.

"All khia twice ever do is steal frm others They hv no good music, no personality, no group concept, no nothing! Its the fact that u're brave enough to lie that they promoted one of Jennie's many iconic outfits wen those girls cant even save their own songs from flopping," a user mentioned.

"But jyp seen it. Lmao the whole MOODBOARD is literally JENNIE 🤣 like are we forgetting her album made more nosie than kpop release this year. Jennie dominated charts. Like one member of twice lit copied her looks 😭," a person shared.

Meanwhile, other fans jumped in with older pictures of the 9-member group in similar outfits from 2017.

Many noted that the stagewear is widely seen across the K-pop industry and may not indicate imitation.

"Blinks NEVER shutting down the stupid and dumb allegations😭😭 this came out like a month ago and twice have been preparing most of their comebacks for months, moonlight sunrise took 2 years, you guys are just dumb no one’s wants to be LIKE JENNIE," another fan added.

"At this point, blinks are walking ragebait accounts obsessed with owning fashion, streams, and views cause if i were to be brutally honest, that’s about 90% of what they can brag about. all shade and types of tea added," a netizen said.

"Pls show kpop stans how cbs work…bitches act like they see one video on twt one day and the next they immediately start shooting to “copy” said outfit in video," a viewer noted.

The two K-Pop girl groups are set to make a comeback in July

K-pop groups TWICE and BLACKPINK are both preparing to issue new full-length records this July. This will mark the return of group-wide promotions after extended pauses.

TWICE is slated to unveil its fourth studio project, This is For, on July 11. Its last release was the mini-album Strategy, which was released in December 2024.

TWICE (Image via X/@JYPETWICE)

In early 2025, the girl group opened all six nights of Coldplay's Seoul concerts. The group also premiered a reinterpretation of Coldplay's WE PRAY. The group launched in October 2015 and is known for tracks like Cheer Up, TT, Likey, and What is Love?

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, will return to group activities with the rollout of their third studio album. This will be their first full-group effort since Born Pink in 2022. Recently, Jennie declared that the group will return in July during an appearance on the TV show You Quiz on the Block.

BLACKPINK (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)

Furthermore, Lisa told Variety they've been working on new songs. Rosé also said in a Vogue interview at the Met Gala that the group had wrapped a project together. She hinted that the upcoming tour will use a different creative approach.

However, the title and exact date of the album have not yet been disclosed. Their comeback coincides with the beginning of a new global tour, Deadline. It starts July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

