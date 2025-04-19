"Queens" – Fans thrilled as Coldplay's 'WE PRAY' ft. TWICE tops Japan’s AWA Hot 100, marking their second No. 1 of 2025

On April 18, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that We Pray, the new Coldplay x TWICE collab, hit No. 1 on Japan’s AWA Hot 100 chart. This marks TWICE’s second No. 1 in 2025, following the success of Talk That Talk – Japanese Version earlier this year.
On Thursday, April 17, a fresh edition of We Pray featuring TWICE was officially launched. The revamped track includes vocals from all members—Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. It follows an earlier solo version performed by Coldplay, and now appears on their upcoming record, Moon Music.
The song also has earlier collaborations with Little Simz, TINI, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal. Following the chart success in Japan, TWICE’s fanbase, ONCE, celebrated across social media, sharing posts and messages in support of the group’s achievement.
"Queens 👑✨," an X user commented.
The current version highlights TWICE’s growing international presence and marks their latest entry into a global pop collaboration. As part of Coldplay’s ongoing Moon Music campaign, the track continues to gain momentum across digital platforms.
"Japan love twice," a fan remarked.
"They keep writing accomplishments every time they breathe ❤️🔥," a person shared.
"Queens of K-pop TWICE 👑🔥 mind you old song which has multiple versions in multiple languages still charted no.1 in Japan 🔥🔥🔥," a user wrote.
Moreover, admirers are praising the girl group's version of We Pray, calling it the "best" yet.
"TWICE version is best version 👌," a netizen shared.
"EASILY the best version of WE PRAY. It’s not even close. Superb TWICE feature, new Chris Martin bridge, keeping that Elyanna bit after the bridge. So good," a viewer noted.
"TWICE x Coldplay >>>>> Its sounds heavenly," another fan added.
Coldplay and TWICE's first-ever We Pray performance
Coldplay began their six-night stadium run in South Korea on April 16 with a special onstage collaboration featuring K-pop group TWICE.
The performance took place at Goyang Stadium, where TWICE joined the British band to debut a new version of the track We Pray during Coldplay’s opening night set.
TWICE is serving as the main support act for Coldplay during the group’s record-breaking tour dates in South Korea. They are scheduled to open all six shows at Goyang Stadium, which continue on April 18, 19, 22, 24, and 25. Other supporting acts include Elyanna and Hanroro.
TWICE opened Coldplay’s Korea concert with a 40-minute set, performing Alcohol-Free, Cheer Up, and TT. They began with Set Me Free and Fancy, followed by fan favorites including Feel Special and Dance the Night Away. During the show, Tzuyu hinted at a solo concert later this year, inviting fans to join, which drew loud cheers.