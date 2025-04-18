“Spoken like a true queen”— Fans react as TWICE’s Tzuyu claps back at criticism on stage presence

On Thursday, April 17, TWICE's Tzuyu made a post on her Bubble account responding to the criticism of her stage presence. In the Bubble chat, a fan asked her to show more expressions and said that she should be more lively on the stage so that people don't use this to direct hate towards her.

However, the idol was not happy with the criticism she received and stated that she would prefer to enjoy the stage and roll out her performance the way she likes it instead of aligning with how people wanted to perceive her.

"Do you want the person you love to always be lively and cute? I hope the person I love has ONCE. When you are happy, I will be happy too. But I also want to accompany you when you are sad. I want to understand."

She added,

"I don't want to get stuck in your emotions. But I hope you give yourself some time and space to digest. What's important is not how others see me, but whether I really feel that I am getting better."

She continued,

"I don't need everyone to like me. This is not a matter of philosophy. Everyone has their own innate emotional flows. Only by facing and understanding them can we truly get better. This is not something that ends after completion."

She further said,

"It is a lifelong task. I am very grateful that people with my personality have this channel to communicate with fans. I hope we can chat in more ways in the future."

Following the idol's response, many fans and netizens were elated to see Tzuyu stand up for herself and handle the criticism maturely. One fan tweeted:

"Spoken like a true queen."

"everyone say thank u tzuyu for breaking down toxic idol culture one bubble post at a time," said a fan on X.

"the way she goes viral for saying something really intelligent every other week... god i love it when my idols are smart," added another fan.

"she really has such a good soul and people still have the nerve to be nasty towards her," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their appreciation towards TWICE's Tzuyu for her response to the criticism of her stage presence.

"day after day tzuyu presents herself as one of the chillest, smartest, most mature idols i rlly love this girl," stated a fan.

"Exactly! I love you, Tzuyu! You don’t need to change for anyone, always be your fabulous self," added an X user.

"As if it were possible for me to like her even more, here she comes with this maturity and insight," said a netizen.

"I actually love the way she is thinking and also the smart communicating… a girl who did psychology studies fr," commented another X user.

All you need to know about TWICE's Tzuyu and her recent activities

TWICE's Tzuyu, or Chou Tzu-yu, is a Taiwanese singer based in South Korea. She debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members, TWICE. The idol participated in the K-pop reality audition program conducted by JYP Entertainment and Mnet called Sixteen, and the winners of the show became the debut lineup for TWICE.

Following the group's debut with their first EP, The Story Begins, they rolled out several other tracks that soon rose them to fame. Some of their famous songs include I Can't Stop Me, TT, Fancy, The Feels, CHEER UP, and more. Additionally, Tzuyu has also been active as a soloist on the sidelines of her schedules and activities as a TWICE member.

She kickstarted her solo career with the release of covers such as Me! by Taylor Swift, Christmas Without You by Ava Max, and more. In September 2024, the idol made her official solo debut with the release of her first EP, Aboutzu. The album held the track Run Away as its lead single and featured a total of six tracks, including two collaborations with the artists BTOB's Peniel and the rapper pH-1.

On the other hand, the idol has currently been working on her schedules with TWICE. The group is scheduled to open all six shows of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in Seoul as the special guest, and they are also set to headline the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in August 2025.

