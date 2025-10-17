"Globat IT boy"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin named the most mentioned K-pop idol across all four major Fashion Weeks: Paris, Milan, London & New York

On October 14, 2025, fans of BTS' Jimin took to social media after Onclusive released its global Fashion Week analysis. The report showed the celebrities who generated the most buzz across the world's major fashion capitals of Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Jimin emerged as the most mentioned K-pop idol across all four Fashion Weeks. He led with a strong 13.46% share of voice and over 4.5 million mentions for the hashtag #JiminxDior.The report tracked mentions from September 8 to October 8, revealing that Paris Fashion Week alone accounted for over 70% of global engagement. Dior secured the top spot with 35% of the total media value.His attendance at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 1 caused a significant boost in social conversations. Onclusive described this as a “multiplier effect.”Fans took to social media and credited his influence for amplifying Dior’s online presence and contributing to nine of the top 20 hashtags related to fashion week discussions. An X user, @mimichimmie, wrote,&quot;Jimin is the Globat IT boy for a reason!&quot;Mimi 𑁍 @mimichimmieLINKJimin is the Globat IT boy for a reason! He was the main character, he looked radiant, elegant, classy, confident, chic, ethereal Dior Prince. FASHION ICON JIMIN STYLE ICON JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW #Jimin @DiorThe ranking showcased BTS' star's global impact, as he outperformed multiple international stars. He topped the list of all Korean celebrities featured across the four events. Fans quickly flooded social media to celebrate his milestone, calling him the “IT Boy.”kimmy ۶ৎ @kakekikoooLINKJIMIN, the DIOR global ambassador, at PARIS Fashion Week was a clear display of his unmatched influence, effortless impact, and true it-boy status. basically, the data result of what was already obvious 🤷🏻‍♀️ now, imagine if he actually cared and was active on social media tooAikochan57 @amy_takiguchiLINKJimin still shining like the super Nova he is. #JiminxDior #JIMINxPFW #JIMINJIMIN #JiminAtDiorFashionShowRay✰ @Jiminlegend1LINKThe kind of influence you can’t manufacture - only Jimin has it🔥👑💫°♬♡.: 𝓼𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓹𝓲𝓽𝔂 .:♡♬°💫 @Jaeminonesoul13LINK@PJM_data Congratulations Jimin ❤️ I would be surprised if he wasn't cuz he broke the Internet and shocked everyone with his appearance. We knew about it very late, just had airport first appearance after long time, came like a Prince left everyone speechless and made only one post 🥰Many praised how he continues to lead in fashion and culture even after finishing his military service in June.JMbäbyˡᵘʸᵒ🐢 @lyalarmy7LINKand NUMBERS don't lie baby , real impact with only one POSTNuri⁷ @Nuri_0914LINKThis is what we call owning the moment...one appearance was enough to make it his show. He’ll always be that guy... the one who naturally stands out everywhere. 💛sh **mimi**💛 @91Cutie_Mimi13LINKJimin is Dior treasure The real prince , the real impact And again this is just the numbers but in real life his value and impact is much more Congratulations prince of DiorJimin’s Dior moment, top 10 celebrity ranking, and BTS’s upcoming plansJimin arrived in a striking all-black look at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. His outfit featured a blazer without a shirt, leather trousers, and layered Dior jewelry. It became one of the most talked-about visuals of the season. The top 10 most mentioned celebrities, according to Onclusive’s report, were as follows:LingOrm (Dior at Paris Fashion Week) – 14.01%BTS JIMIN(Dior at Paris Fashion Week) – 13.46%BLACKPINK Lisa (Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week) – 8.46%LingLing Kwong (Dior at Paris Fashion Week) – 7.44%Becky Armstrong (L’Oréal-Chanel at Paris Fashion Week) – 7.33%BTS Jin (Gucci at Milan Fashion Week) – 4.94%BTS V / Kim Tae-hyung (Celine at Paris Fashion Week) – 4.40%BLACKPINK Jennie (Chanel at Paris Fashion Week) – 4.14%BTS Jungkook (Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week) – 3.34%Freen Sarocha (Valentino at Paris Fashion Week) – 2.22%Onclusive's report on top Social media influencers and brand ambassadors (Image via Onclusive)With five BTS members ranking in the top 20, the group again proved its global influence beyond just music. After the event, Jimin reconnected with fans through a Weverse live broadcast. He shared that it was his first major public appearance since discharge. He expressed gratitude to fans for their support and revealed that BTS is getting ready for a full group comeback in 2026.