  "Globat IT boy"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin named the most mentioned K-pop idol across all four major Fashion Weeks: Paris, Milan, London & New York

"Globat IT boy"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin named the most mentioned K-pop idol across all four major Fashion Weeks: Paris, Milan, London & New York

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 17, 2025 08:19 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin named the most mentioned K-pop idol (Images via Getty)

On October 14, 2025, fans of BTS' Jimin took to social media after Onclusive released its global Fashion Week analysis. The report showed the celebrities who generated the most buzz across the world's major fashion capitals of Paris, Milan, London, and New York.

Jimin emerged as the most mentioned K-pop idol across all four Fashion Weeks. He led with a strong 13.46% share of voice and over 4.5 million mentions for the hashtag #JiminxDior.

The report tracked mentions from September 8 to October 8, revealing that Paris Fashion Week alone accounted for over 70% of global engagement. Dior secured the top spot with 35% of the total media value.

His attendance at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 1 caused a significant boost in social conversations. Onclusive described this as a “multiplier effect.”

Fans took to social media and credited his influence for amplifying Dior’s online presence and contributing to nine of the top 20 hashtags related to fashion week discussions. An X user, @mimichimmie, wrote,

"Jimin is the Globat IT boy for a reason!"
The ranking showcased BTS' star's global impact, as he outperformed multiple international stars. He topped the list of all Korean celebrities featured across the four events. Fans quickly flooded social media to celebrate his milestone, calling him the “IT Boy.”

Many praised how he continues to lead in fashion and culture even after finishing his military service in June.

Jimin’s Dior moment, top 10 celebrity ranking, and BTS’s upcoming plans

Jimin arrived in a striking all-black look at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. His outfit featured a blazer without a shirt, leather trousers, and layered Dior jewelry. It became one of the most talked-about visuals of the season. The top 10 most mentioned celebrities, according to Onclusive’s report, were as follows:

  1. LingOrm (Dior at Paris Fashion Week) – 14.01%
  2. BTS JIMIN(Dior at Paris Fashion Week) – 13.46%
  3. BLACKPINK Lisa (Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week) – 8.46%
  4. LingLing Kwong (Dior at Paris Fashion Week) – 7.44%
  5. Becky Armstrong (L’Oréal-Chanel at Paris Fashion Week) – 7.33%
  6. BTS Jin (Gucci at Milan Fashion Week) – 4.94%
  7. BTS V / Kim Tae-hyung (Celine at Paris Fashion Week) – 4.40%
  8. BLACKPINK Jennie (Chanel at Paris Fashion Week) – 4.14%
  9. BTS Jungkook (Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week) – 3.34%
  10. Freen Sarocha (Valentino at Paris Fashion Week) – 2.22%
Onclusive&#039;s report on top Social media influencers and brand ambassadors (Image via Onclusive)
Onclusive's report on top Social media influencers and brand ambassadors (Image via Onclusive)

With five BTS members ranking in the top 20, the group again proved its global influence beyond just music.

After the event, Jimin reconnected with fans through a Weverse live broadcast. He shared that it was his first major public appearance since discharge. He expressed gratitude to fans for their support and revealed that BTS is getting ready for a full group comeback in 2026.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

