"Going to be beautiful"- Fans elated as aespa's Karina set to be featured on title track of Jannabi's fourth studio album 'Sound of Music pt.1"  

On April 21, 2025, the South Korean indie rock band Jannabi officially announced that aespa's Karina would be featured on the title track In the name of love! for their upcoming fourth studio album Sound of Music pt.1 through the official X account. The song has been designated as the fourth track of the record. It was accompanied by an animated video showcasing how the color of the rose transitioned from light to deep pink.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the latest collaboration announcement circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to the internet, sharing multiple snippets celebrating the news. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Can’t wait! This is going to be beautiful I already know it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated they could not wait to hear aespa's Karina's soothing vocals. They mentioned that the upcoming collaboration was insane and crazy.

"Hey Yu Jimin ~ Your voice stays in my mind long after the song ends. I hope there are more melodies from you in the days to come. Cant wait,"- a fan shared.

"Finally we are getting some music collabs with Karina,"- a fan commented.

Ad

"Karina x Jannabi collab are crazy and the way it’s for Jannabi’s title track too. Can’t wait for the vocal,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans also noted that aespa's Karina was suited for all kinds of collaborations. They mentioned hearing the duo together was like a dream.

"Seated for this, y'all this is karina first music collaboration outside sm,"- a user reacted.

Ad

"omg karina and jannabi in a song together feels like a fever dream,"- a user mentioned.

More about aespa's Karina

Ad

Karina, aka Yu Ji-min, is a multifaceted individual. She is the leader of the group aespa and holds the position of vocalist and rapper. She is also part of the supergroup, Got the Beat, with the members including Taeyeon, BoA, Hyoyeon, and others. She was disclosed as the second member of aespa by SM Entertainment on October 27, 2020.

aespa's Karina made her official debut with the group on November 17, 2020, and released the digital single Black Mamba. It was unveiled through SM Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus. She released her solo track Up in 2024, and it was part of the Synk: Parallel Line album.

Ad

Sound of Music pt.1 is slated for release on April 28, 2025, through Peponi Music. It would feature thirteen tracks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More