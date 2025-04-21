"Going to be beautiful"- Fans elated as aespa's Karina set to be featured on title track of Jannabi's fourth studio album 'Sound of Music pt.1"  

On April 21, 2025, the South Korean indie rock band Jannabi officially announced that aespa's Karina would be featured on the title track In the name of love! for their upcoming fourth studio album Sound of Music pt.1 through the official X account. The song has been designated as the fourth track of the record. It was accompanied by an animated video showcasing how the color of the rose transitioned from light to deep pink.
Subsequently, the latest collaboration announcement circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to the internet, sharing multiple snippets celebrating the news. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:
"Can’t wait! This is going to be beautiful I already know it."
The fandom stated they could not wait to hear aespa's Karina's soothing vocals. They mentioned that the upcoming collaboration was insane and crazy.
"Hey Yu Jimin ~ Your voice stays in my mind long after the song ends. I hope there are more melodies from you in the days to come. Cant wait,"- a fan shared.
"Finally we are getting some music collabs with Karina,"- a fan commented.
"Karina x Jannabi collab are crazy and the way it’s for Jannabi’s title track too. Can’t wait for the vocal,"- a fan mentioned.
Many fans also noted that aespa's Karina was suited for all kinds of collaborations. They mentioned hearing the duo together was like a dream.
"Seated for this, y'all this is karina first music collaboration outside sm,"- a user reacted.
"omg karina and jannabi in a song together feels like a fever dream,"- a user mentioned.
More about aespa's Karina
Karina, aka Yu Ji-min, is a multifaceted individual. She is the leader of the group aespa and holds the position of vocalist and rapper. She is also part of the supergroup, Got the Beat, with the members including Taeyeon, BoA, Hyoyeon, and others. She was disclosed as the second member of aespa by SM Entertainment on October 27, 2020.
aespa's Karina made her official debut with the group on November 17, 2020, and released the digital single Black Mamba. It was unveiled through SM Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus. She released her solo track Up in 2024, and it was part of the Synk: Parallel Line album.
Sound of Music pt.1 is slated for release on April 28, 2025, through Peponi Music. It would feature thirteen tracks.