  • “Haters would say she lip-synced again” - Fans defend BLACKPINK Lisa’s vocals while singing ‘Lovesick Girls’ at DEADLINE concert in Taiwan

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:49 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

A clip from BLACKPINK’s recent concert at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan on October 18 has gone viral, showing Lisa performing her part in Lovesick Girls. The video showcases her unedited voice, instantly refuting claims that she lip-syncs on stage.

Comments flooded in defending her. Netizens stated that she’s unfairly dragged. This year, Lisa faced two major vocal controversies. During her Coachella set, fans criticized the overpowering backtrack, claiming it overshadowed her live singing. Later, at the 97th Academy Awards in March, viewers questioned if her mic was actually on, sparking accusations of lip-syncing and weak live vocals.

"Haters would say she lip sync again cause wdym she sounds so good like the recorded version," an X user commented.
Many pointed out that her live tone sounds so close to the studio version, saying that she "sounds like a goddess," and that her tone is "so strong."

Several comments described BLACKPINK's maknae as a “complete package,” noting both her appearance and vocal rendition.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s current activities: Rumored action film role & becomes Thailand’s tourism ambassador

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

On October 15, Lisa is set to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming film Extraction: Taigo, alongside Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jin-wook, who were offered lead roles. The standalone movie aims to expand the Extraction universe, which began in 2020 with Chris Hemsworth and a sequel released in 2023.

While Extraction 3 is still in discussion, Taigo will be produced by Ma’s Big Punch Pictures, B&C, and Nova Films, with Ma writing the story and his brother-in-law Cha Woo-jin handling the screenplay. Director Lee Sang-yong, known for The Roundup films, will helm the project. Lisa’s role, filming schedule, and release date are yet to be confirmed.

If confirmed, this will be Lisa’s second acting project after appearing in The White Lotus season 3 this year. The American show was shot in her native land. Separately, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced the K-pop idol as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote the country's tourism globally.

"Lisa is one of Thailand’s greatest sources of pride. With her globally recognised achievements and success, she serves as an influential force in telling the story of Thailand’s beauty and unique identity, making it known to a wider international audience," TAT Newsroom asserted.

Notably, following their recent Taiwan concerts, Lisa and other BLACKPINK members will perform at Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on October 25-26!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
