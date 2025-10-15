"The most famous Thai"- Fans celebrate BLACKPINK's Lisa's appointment as 'Amazing Thailand 2026' ambassador, tourism stocks soar high

On October 15, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa was appointed as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador for 2026 as part of a promotional initiative led by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The TAT stated that the singer-dancer's role is to showcase Thailand's hospitality and culture to global audiences. Due to Lisa's popularity and her connection to her home country, she is expected to encourage international visitors to explore various destinations, restaurants, and traditions.The goal of this campaign is to help potential travelers see Thailand as a safe, high-quality destination that is welcoming in the year ahead. According to the TAT, Lisa has the ability to attract not only international visitors but also locals to discover more of what Thailand has to offer. The campaign will highlight both traditional and modern experiences. It will focus on short city trips, island getaways, and sustainable travel.According to The Thaiger report, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said,&quot;Working with Lisa is an important step in showcasing the beauty, diversity, and wonders of Thailand through a fresh and inspiring lens. Her global reach and achievements are a source of national pride. She represents Thailand’s heritage, identity, and warmth — the values we want to share with the world.&quot;The K-pop star has long represented Thai culture globally, whether through music or fashion. Making her the face of “Amazing Thailand” connects the nation’s tourism brand with one of its most influential cultural icons, especially as travel demand across Asia is increasing again. As the news spread, social media flooded with pride and congratulations. An X user, @alter_ego_lisa, wrote,rami @alter_ego_lisaLINKshe’s literally the most famous thai, it’s about timeMany fans called the appointment well-deserved and said she was the perfect person to introduce Thailand to new audiences.· zhenzhen · *☽ @327xlalisaLINKShe doesn’t chase titles, they come to her. Congratulations to Lisa, Thailand’s new ambassador. Always representing her roots with grace and power 💫 LISA Amazing Thailand Ambassador #LISAxAmazingThailand #LISA #AmazingThailand @wearelloud @AmazingThailandStaŕ @Justformine_LINKYour existence truly matters to the point where you could represent your country #LISAxAmazingThailandheart_ohlala @heart_ohlalaLINKLISA deserves this title so much🔥 #LISAxAmazingThailand· zhenzhen · *☽ @327xlalisaLINKThey call her names and shade her hometown, but guess who’s out there repping Thailand like no one else? Yeah, the same woman they said wouldn’t make it #LISAxAmazingThailandOthers shared trips they hope to take in 2026 and posted their favorite Thai spots they want featured.sandara @sandaratoyouLINKLemme just finally book that little ticket i got to thailanddrazilil_ 𓆈 @fckimtoxicbtchLINKCongratulations to Lisa. She truly deserves it more than anyone else—her global influence, talent, and pride in her Thai roots make her the perfect representative to showcase the beauty and culture of Thailand to the world. A proud and well-earned moment!The Lie Lamaa 🏹 @BhaktBustersLINK@TheePopCore can you Imagine being a global ambassador for a country among the top 10 most visited countries in the world! ? Only Lisa can do it She’s really The princess Diana of Thailand 🔥Thailand's stocks jump as BLACKPINK's Lisa continues with film casting and tour datesAfter the news went viral, the market responded quickly. Tourism-related shares in Thailand increased following the announcement, with Central Plaza Hotel Group (CENTEL) leading early gains at +3.42%. Airlines, hotels, and travel operators also rose. Investors bet on improved sector visibility under the singer's ambassador campaign.LALICE UPDATES @LaliceUpdatesLINKTourism sector stocks surged after the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced Lisa as an ambassador. The gains were led by Centel (Central Plaza Hotel Group), which climbed 3.42%. @wearelloud @AmazingThailand #LISAxAmazingThailand #LISA #AmazingThailandLisa’s busy schedule added to the momentum. On the same day, Korean outlet IZE reported that she is set to appear in Netflix’s Extraction: Tygo, a spin-off of the Chris Hemsworth franchise. She will reportedly be paired with Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jin-wook. This marks her second acting project after The White Lotus Season 3. This news comes weeks after she signed with U.S. talent agency WME, marking another step in her expanding film and TV career.&quot;The White Lotus&quot; Season 3 Bangkok Premiere (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour is in full swing. After North America and Europe, the group heads across Asia with stadium stops in:Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Oct 18-19)Bangkok, Thailand (Oct 24-26)Jakarta, Indonesia (Nov 1-2)Bulacan, Philippines (Nov 22-23)Singapore (Nov 28-30)Tokyo, Japan (Jan 16-18, 2026)Hong Kong (Jan 24-26, 2026)From a national campaign and market boost to new screen roles and a global tour, Lisa’s impact is influencing culture, entertainment, and the economy all at once.