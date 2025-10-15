  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "The most famous Thai"- Fans celebrate BLACKPINK's Lisa's appointment as 'Amazing Thailand 2026' ambassador, tourism stocks soar high

"The most famous Thai"- Fans celebrate BLACKPINK's Lisa's appointment as 'Amazing Thailand 2026' ambassador, tourism stocks soar high

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 15, 2025 09:56 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Lisa as 'Amazing Thailand 2026' ambassador (Images via X/@AmazingThailand & @wearelloud)

On October 15, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa was appointed as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador for 2026 as part of a promotional initiative led by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The TAT stated that the singer-dancer's role is to showcase Thailand's hospitality and culture to global audiences. Due to Lisa's popularity and her connection to her home country, she is expected to encourage international visitors to explore various destinations, restaurants, and traditions.

Ad

The goal of this campaign is to help potential travelers see Thailand as a safe, high-quality destination that is welcoming in the year ahead. According to the TAT, Lisa has the ability to attract not only international visitors but also locals to discover more of what Thailand has to offer. The campaign will highlight both traditional and modern experiences. It will focus on short city trips, island getaways, and sustainable travel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to The Thaiger report, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said,

"Working with Lisa is an important step in showcasing the beauty, diversity, and wonders of Thailand through a fresh and inspiring lens. Her global reach and achievements are a source of national pride. She represents Thailand’s heritage, identity, and warmth — the values we want to share with the world."
Ad
Ad

The K-pop star has long represented Thai culture globally, whether through music or fashion. Making her the face of “Amazing Thailand” connects the nation’s tourism brand with one of its most influential cultural icons, especially as travel demand across Asia is increasing again.

As the news spread, social media flooded with pride and congratulations. An X user, @alter_ego_lisa, wrote,

Ad

Many fans called the appointment well-deserved and said she was the perfect person to introduce Thailand to new audiences.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others shared trips they hope to take in 2026 and posted their favorite Thai spots they want featured.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Thailand's stocks jump as BLACKPINK's Lisa continues with film casting and tour dates

After the news went viral, the market responded quickly. Tourism-related shares in Thailand increased following the announcement, with Central Plaza Hotel Group (CENTEL) leading early gains at +3.42%. Airlines, hotels, and travel operators also rose. Investors bet on improved sector visibility under the singer's ambassador campaign.

Ad
Ad

Lisa’s busy schedule added to the momentum. On the same day, Korean outlet IZE reported that she is set to appear in Netflix’s Extraction: Tygo, a spin-off of the Chris Hemsworth franchise. She will reportedly be paired with Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jin-wook. This marks her second acting project after The White Lotus Season 3.

This news comes weeks after she signed with U.S. talent agency WME, marking another step in her expanding film and TV career.

Ad
&quot;The White Lotus&quot; Season 3 Bangkok Premiere (Image via Getty)
"The White Lotus" Season 3 Bangkok Premiere (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour is in full swing. After North America and Europe, the group heads across Asia with stadium stops in:

Ad
  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Oct 18-19)
  • Bangkok, Thailand (Oct 24-26)
  • Jakarta, Indonesia (Nov 1-2)
  • Bulacan, Philippines (Nov 22-23)
  • Singapore (Nov 28-30)
  • Tokyo, Japan (Jan 16-18, 2026)
  • Hong Kong (Jan 24-26, 2026)

From a national campaign and market boost to new screen roles and a global tour, Lisa’s impact is influencing culture, entertainment, and the economy all at once.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications