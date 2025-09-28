  • home icon
  • “He deserves respect” - Fans outraged as BTS’ V deletes moustache selfie after Weverse criticism, #DONTSHAVETAEHYUNG” trends worldwide 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On September 27, 2025, BTS' Taehyung briefly caught fans off guard by dropping new pictures on Instagram. One photo from the 20-post carousel showed him with a moustache. A fan reposted the snap on Weverse, leaving a comment,

“My suggestion is to shave the mustache.”

To the remark, V quickly replied,

“The way you said that, seriously ㅋㅋㅋㅋ, it hurts my feelings.”
The picture didn’t stay long. The Winter Bear singer removed the upload soon after, reducing the carousel to 19 posts. However, the screenshots had already spread online. The exchange made its way across social media and sparked conversation. Fans voiced support, saying the K-pop idol should have freedom with his look. The phrase “DONTSHAVETAEHYUNG” appeared often as the moment gained traction.

"He looks great with or without it. What matters is his choice not others’ opinions. Taehyung has the right to express himself however he wants, and we should people should respect that. Like how dare that OP!! 😤He deserves respect for being himself," an X user commented.
The hashtag is trending online, with many people saying he looks handsome with a moustache. Admirers keep supporting the artist's right to wear whatever he wants.

Others are expressing outrage, calling the criticism "ridiculous" and urging fans to stop "policing him."

BTS’ Taehyung posts 10km run on Instagram following Weverse chat with a fan

Recently, on September 25, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung completed a 10 km night run by the Han River in Seoul and shared the moments on Instagram Stories. Clips showed him in a grey shirt, blue shorts, and a cap as he walked through the riverside park, filming the surroundings.

He later posted a picture of his legs and another shot confirming the 10 km distance. The update followed his chat with fans on Weverse. Asked if he meets ARMY during runs, V said he often does but praised their restraint, saying,

"So many, but I'm not even gonna lie, they were all so gentle, didn't event make a conversation, were considerate, didn't run with us, and I loved it and found it funny that they just did the bts gesture +."

BTS’ Taehyung dropped a photo dump on 27th, featuring moments with Jimin in Los Angeles, including a sunset swim with other members. Jimin has stayed off Instagram following rumors linked to actress Song Da-eun. She posted TikTok clips suggesting they dated, which sparked fan backlash. BTS' agency BIGHIT later confirmed the two were in a relationship years ago.

Edited by Shreya Jha
