BTS’ Kim Taehyung was recently seen interacting with Lee Ji-young, a singer from the female music group Big Mama. This unexpected meeting took place in Chuncheon during the 2024 Veterans Culture Festival, which was attended by Lee Ji-young. On June 9, the female pop star posted a video clip of this meeting with BTS star V on her Instagram page.

The Slow Dancing singer talked to the female K-pop star while wearing his all-black SDT military outfit and cool sunglasses. The BTS member shook Lee Ji-young's hand and saluted her before getting back to his work.

The caption of the video that Ji-young posted included a detailed account of her conversation with V. She gushed over V's good looks in her caption.

"He is even more handsome in his uniform.”

The member of the boy band BTS, Kim Taehyung, recognized as V, has been fulfilling his military obligations recently. During the course of his patrol on June 9, Taehyung was seen extending a kind greeting to Lee Ji-young. The 2024 Veterans Culture Festival was held in Chuncheon, and she performed there.

Taehyung was clad in his all-black outfit, which was a uniform that was reserved for the elite soldiers who were members of the "Special Duty Team," which is an anti-terrorism force.

The video was uploaded to Lee Ji-young's Instagram account, where she also provided a recounting of their conversation and expressed how genuinely delighted she was by Taehyung's ability to be gentle in person. Ji-young wrote about her interaction with Taehyung in an Instagram post:

"Today I finished my performance and was coming down the stage at the Chuncheon District Festa when a very handsome soldier greeted me. I looked to see who it was and it was BTS V @/thv hoobaenim!!

She then added how V looked in his military uniform:

"I've always seen his cool self on stage, but I had no idea he would be so gentle outside of the stage. He is even more handsome in his uniform. Since we were so busy, we didn't even manage to take a picture together so I thank kuang-nim @/kuang_725 for leaving this video. Please stay healthy while you finish your military service and I am cheering for you and to see your cool self again”

More about Kim Taehyung’s military service

Kim Taehyung, aka V, enrolled in the military on December 11, 2023. So far, he has shown steadfast dedication and resolve throughout his military training. V has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic throughout his educational journey, which began with rigorous basic military training and continues through his following certification programs.

As reported by Naver, his hard work was duly rewarded with an assignment to the esteemed 2nd Division Military Police Corps. He was stationed in the 2nd Division in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province as he provided support to the military police as a special commander.

In January 2024, Kim Taehyung was also recognized as one of the top trainees in the elite category, alongside his fellow BTS member RM, because to his outstanding performance during training. V is anticipated to finish his military term by June 2025.