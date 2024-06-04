BTS leader and rapper Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. Since its release, the album has consistently achieved new milestones.

Most recently, on June 4, 2024, Billboard released its weekly charts, and RM reached two additional successes. First, Right Place, Wrong Person debuted at No. 1 on this week's Top Rap Albums chart, marking his first career No. 1 on this ranking.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, the rapper-songwriter became the K-pop soloist with the most entries, twenty-eight in number, on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. Some of the entries include Bicycle, Still Life, Wild Flower, Yun, Lonely, All Day, Hectic, No.2, Forg_tful, and Everythingoes.

For those unfamiliar, the Digital Song Sales chart ranks the best-selling digital songs in the United States, as compiled by Nielsen SoundScan and published by Billboard magazine.

RM's further achievements with his latest album Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person is Namjoon's second solo album after he debuted with Indigo in 2022. He also debuted three songs from the latest album on the week's World Digital Song Sales chart.

No. 1, Nuts

No. 2, Groin

No. 3, Domodachi with Little Simz

The BTS member now has five career solo No. 1s on the World Digital Song Sales chart; they are as follows:

Winter Flower with Younha (2020) Don't with eAeon (2021) S*xy Nukim with Balming Tiger (2022) Wild Flower with Youjeen (2022) Nuts (2024) - NEW

Furthermore, in this week's top-selling album category, the rapper's Right Place, Wrong Person stands at No. 2, just behind Twenty One Pilots' Clancy. He surpassed notable albums such as Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Wallow's Model.

The fans of the idol were overjoyed as they congratulated him on social media.

Expand Tweet

On June 2, 2024, Billboard announced that the album debuted at No. 5 on its Top 200 Albums chart. This marks a significant milestone for the rapper, achieving his highest solo entry on the Billboard 200 to date.

This accomplishment solidifies Kim Namjoon as the first K-pop soloist to have two different albums in the top five of the Billboard 200.

Right Place, Wrong Person also became his most successful opening week in the United States. According to Luminate (formerly known as Nielsen Music), the album earned a total of 54,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 31, 2024.

As part of the album's promotional content, RM and his bandmate Jimin released a YouTube video titled "Mini & Moni Music" on May 25, 2024, via their group's official channel, @BTS. During the conversation, Namjoon also shared his thoughts on his role as the leader of BTS.

RM is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, a requirement for all able-bodied men in the country. He is expected to be discharged in 2025 and return as a group with the other members.

In compliance with military regulations, the BTS songwriter prerecorded the album before his enlistment and did not engage in any commercial promotion.