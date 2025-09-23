“He is so fine”- Fans in a frenzy over BTS’ Jin’s buttoned-down look at Gucci Women's ‘The Tiger’ SS26 show at the Milan Fashion Week

On September 23, 2025, BTS’ Jin made headlines after attending Gucci’s The Tiger premiere. The event was held at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan and was a part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase. As Gucci’s global ambassador, it marked his third major appearance for the brand since his appointment in 2024.The singer appeared dressed in a white button-down shirt. It was paired with tailored black trousers and a pendant necklace. The singer complemented his look with a sleek hairstyle that exposed his forehead.The event was directed by Sabato De Sarno and featured the short film The Tiger. It starred Demi Moore, Edward Norton, Kendall Jenner, and others, setting the stage for Milan Fashion Week’s latest season.Clips of the singer's arrival at the venue quickly spread across social media. Hashtags like “GUCCI ROYALTY” trended worldwide. Fans could not contain their excitement over his style.They called attention to his buttoned-down look and polished styling. An X user, @myou_00, wrote,&quot;He is so fine god help me.&quot;໋ myou⁷ @myou_00LINKHe is so fine god help me JIN AT MILAN FASHION WEEK #JinxGucci #Jin #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia @gucciMany called the BTS member “Gucci Royalty.” Fans joked that it is a &quot;crime to look that fine.&quot;💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINKAnd it's a button up!?!?!?!??!?!?! Whoever styled him needs a raise! GUCCI ROYALTY JIN #JinxGucci #Jin #MFW #GucciLaFamigliaMaha⁷ @saysmahLINKFACE CARD NEVER DECLINEDhopetan⁷ @bt212008LINKIt should be a crime just to look that fineFans called the idol the &quot;face of Gucci,&quot; and some claimed he looked &quot;kdrama main lead coded.&quot;hopetan⁷ @bt212008LINKTHE FACE OF GUCCIhopetan⁷ @bt212008LINKSeokjin is so kdrama main lead codedBTS Updates, News &amp;amp; Charts ⁷ @_BTSMoments_LINKTHAT'S THE WHOLE FACE CARD, FACE BANK, FACE ECONOMY.. 😭🔥 GUCCI ROYALTY JIN JIN AT MILAN FASHION WEEK #JinxGucci #Jin #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia @gucciMore on Jin’s Gucci role, Milan Fashion Week presence, and brand endorsementsJin’s Milan appearance continues his growing partnership with Gucci. He first represented the fashion house as a global ambassador in September 2024. It was just three months after completing his military service.His debut at the Spring/Summer 2025 show was followed by his second outing at the Fall/Winter 2025 collection earlier this year. Each time, his looks sparked sold-out demand for the items he wore. It boosted Gucci’s global media value.Gucci - Women's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 (Image via Getty)At The Tiger premiere, Jin also crossed paths with international celebrities. Some of them included actress Mai Davika and American singer Nettspend.The singer’s impact on the fashion world is mirrored in his commercial portfolio. Beyond Gucci, Jin currently endorses brands across luxury, lifestyle, and food industries. His partnerships include Fred Jewelry, Alo Yoga, Laneige, Ottogi Jin Ramen, Dongwon Tuna, Dolby Atmos, Gelato Pique, Visit Seoul, and most recently, Lucido-L by Mandom Corporation.In September 2025, his campaign for Lucido-L made headlines after helping push Mandom Corporation’s stock to a 52-week-high. His liquor line, IGIN, also sold out upon launch, adding to his growing reputation as one of Korea’s most influential solo stars.The premiere was streamed live on Gucci’s official YouTube channel at 7 p.m. CEST.