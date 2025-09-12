"Namjin never beating married allegations"- BTS' Jin's $7.6k FRED ring birthday gift for Namjoon leaves fans screaming

BTS leader RM, also known as Namjoon, turned 31 on September 12. While fans celebrated his birthday, his Instagram story quickly became the highlight of the day. The rapper shared a photo showing three hands, two of which seemed to belong to Jin, who was wearing FRED bracelets, and one of RM himself. RM had a sparkling FRED ring on his ring finger. He revealed in the caption that the jewelry was a birthday gift from Jin. This instantly sent ARMY into a frenzy. Namjoon wrote on his story,&quot;Jin hyung gave me a present TT&quot;The gift was no ordinary item. Fans quickly identified the ring as the Force 10 Rise Ring, crafted from 18k white gold and set with diamonds. On the brand's website, it was valued at over $8,000. Jin was also seen wearing luxury bracelets from the same French high jewelry brand, where he serves as the first global ambassador.The gesture melted fans’ hearts. Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is known for giving thoughtful and sometimes quirky gifts to the younger members on their birthdays. Online, the moment sparked laughter and affection. Many fans brought back the long-running “Namjin” joke in which RM and Jin are playfully called the parents of BTS. An X user, @namujjinie, wrote,seokjinnie's cheeks 👨🏻‍🚀💙 @namujjinieLINKnamjin never beating married allegationsSome teased that they are “married&quot; and that the rumors were coming true now that they were exchanging rings. This time, the lavish ring raised the bar for birthday surprises and left ARMY swooning.shrimpy 🦐 @namgitismLINKmy god..ended their divorce allegations with an engagement announcementanothertime @anothertime1302LINKI want a friend like Jin💜😍Ambika Gurung @ambi43306LINK@namkook99 Namjoon showing us his engagement ring Because he said yesnina @rj_namjinLINKA $10K RING FOR HIS BIRTHDAY 😭 AND HE EVEN POSTED A PHOTO OF THEM SHOWING OFF THEIR JEWELRY 😭😭😭 nobody can ever never ever EVEERRRRR say that namjin is divorced 😭😭😭😭 they ARE married 😭😭 this ship will rise and sail again no matter whaaaaaatttt 😭😭😭😭Others expressed admiration for Jin’s talent as a gift-giver, recalling how he once surprised Namjoon with a bicycle and j-hope with a golden toilet brush.🌃KATZ ⁷🌌❄🌠 @sereneville07LINKFrom gifting toilet brush to gifting jewelry. His range is insanekkotshin⁷ @taesootheLINKi'd like to remind the audience that Jin gifted Hobi a golden toilet plunger♡ @googistarcandyLINK@namkook99 from gifting bicycles to gifting designer jewelry.. his range is freaking insane broMore on Jin’s history of gifts, Namjoon’s birthday, and BTS’ next chapterThis is not the first time Jin’s birthday gestures have captured fans’ attention. In past years, he famously gave Namjoon a bicycle, perfectly matching his love for cycling. He also once amused j-hope with a gold toilet brush, which became an iconic fandom moment. Meanwhile, Namjoon celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way by donating 100 million Korean won each to Seoul Asan Medical Center and Korea University Medical Center, continuing his tradition of giving back on his birthday.RM at the Annual United Nations General Assembly (Image via Getty)The donations will go toward medical care for underprivileged patients and upgrades in healthcare facilities. According to Chosun, the rapper said,“I decided to donate with the hope of participating in something meaningful on my birthday. I hope this donation can provide even a small help to patients who are suffering due to economic difficulties despite needing treatment.&quot;Namjoon is known for his yearly charity work. He has previously supported cultural preservation projects, legal medicine initiatives, and campaigns honoring uniformed workers.As BTS gear up for their long-awaited full-group comeback in spring 2026, both RM and Jin stay in the spotlight. Jin finished his solo tour a few months ago. Meanwhile, all members returned to South Korea after spending about two months together preparing for their comeback.