"Undeniable impact"- Fans proud as BTS becomes the only group named the Most Influential Cultural Artists of 2025 by Sisa Journal

On August 18, 2025, BTS' fans took to social media after Sisa Journal published the results of its annual survey. The survey, Who Moves Korea, running since 1989, ranked BTS among the top cultural figures in its 2025 edition, making them the only group on the Most Influential Cultural Artists list.They were joined by soprano Sumi Jo as the only other musicians recognized this year, Meanwhile, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho held the number one spot.BTS secured fifth place in the general public poll with 11.6% of the votes and ranked fourth in the expert panel survey with 8.4%. Despite not releasing group music for nearly three years due to mandatory military service, the group maintained its presence in the cultural landscape.The acknowledgment also came shortly after the release of their first live concert album. It debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200 despite containing no new songs.Fans quickly celebrated the announcement online. They called it as a proof of the group’s cultural reach. An X user, @Pinklikepinkk, wrote,&quot;Undeniable impact, BTS KINGS !&quot;Gloss7 @PinklikepinkkLINKUndeniable impact, BTS KINGS !Some said that BTS continues to be recognized both as a group and as soloists, even without new material in 2025.SAM saw SEOKJIN 💜 @chihiro_9798LINK@TheePopCore Mind you, BTS hasn't released any group music or attended any event together for the past few years. And there were many artists before and after them that people claim to have been greater and better. Number and streams can be fake but the influence? Never. Only BTS can relate!AWA @Abarro500LINKMy idols are legends 🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜༉⋆ @mlzxglLINK@TheePopCore without comeback in 2025… my kings 😌Talia Beard 2025=BTS YEAR ⁷ @TaliaArmy78LINK@TheePopCore Of course the kings they are 💜Others highlighted the meaningful impact of their music. Some also described the group as the only K-pop group whose work consistently carries depth.See ya @MynamesnotyouLINK@TheePopCore BTS PAVED THE WAY and it gets proved every single day.grlwluv𝟽 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ ʲᵐ @fan_Shookie_7LINKThe korean Elite!aBrTmSy_KKMJPKJ_BTS @aBrTmSy_KKMJPKJLINK@TheePopCore Actually BTS is the only k pop grp who make music which is actually meaningfulAll you need to know about BTS’ upcoming return and activitiesAll seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have completed their military service in June 2025. They are now based in Los Angeles, working together on preparations for their long-awaited 2026 comeback.The septet had already confirmed that a new album will arrive next spring, to be followed by a world tour. A short group livestream on Weverse earlier this summer reassured fans of their progress.Beyond music, the group will return to theaters this fall through BTS Movie Weeks. It is a two-week global event from September 24 to October 5. Four remastered concert films, spanning tours from 2016 to 2021, will be screened across more than 2,000 theaters in 65 countries.sophie @thvchaptersLINKBTS MOVIE WEEKS STARTS IN SEPTEMBER! - BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue - BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL - BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDON - BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO 🥺💜These will include their iconic Wembley Stadium shows and the pandemic-era Muster Sowoozoo. Each has been enhanced with 4K visuals and surround sound, giving fans a new chance to experience the concerts on the big screen.At the same time, the group is also set to partner again with McDonald’s, this time for a global Happy Meal collaboration. It features TinyTAN character toys inspired by the members.Launching September 3, the limited edition will feature two separate sets of figures styled after the group's collaboration with the fast-food chain.All seven members are spending their free time together in LA (Image via Instagram/@thv)The promotion is expected to draw major attention. It will echo the global impact of their first partnership in 2021.Here is the full list of Recognition by Sisa JournalMost Influential Cultural Artists (General Public):Bong Joon-hoSumi JoHan RiverPark Chan-wookBTSKim YunaYoo Jae-seokMyung-Hoon JeongCho Seong-jinHwang Dong-hyukMost Influential Cultural Artists (Experts):Bong Joon-hoHan RiverSumi JoBTSPark Chan-wookCho Seong-jinHwang Dong-hyukYoo Si-minMyung-Hoon JeongKim YunaTheir latest recognition by the Sisa Journal is another reminder of their position at the heart of Korean culture and their global resonance, even during a hiatus from group activities.