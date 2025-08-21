  • home icon
  "Undeniable impact"- Fans proud as BTS becomes the only group named the Most Influential Cultural Artists of 2025 by Sisa Journal

"Undeniable impact"- Fans proud as BTS becomes the only group named the Most Influential Cultural Artists of 2025 by Sisa Journal

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
BTS named as one of the Most Influential Cultural Artists of 2025 (Images via X/@bts_bighit)
BTS named as one of the Most Influential Cultural Artists of 2025 (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On August 18, 2025, BTS' fans took to social media after Sisa Journal published the results of its annual survey. The survey, Who Moves Korea, running since 1989, ranked BTS among the top cultural figures in its 2025 edition, making them the only group on the Most Influential Cultural Artists list.

They were joined by soprano Sumi Jo as the only other musicians recognized this year, Meanwhile, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho held the number one spot.

BTS secured fifth place in the general public poll with 11.6% of the votes and ranked fourth in the expert panel survey with 8.4%. Despite not releasing group music for nearly three years due to mandatory military service, the group maintained its presence in the cultural landscape.

The acknowledgment also came shortly after the release of their first live concert album. It debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200 despite containing no new songs.

Fans quickly celebrated the announcement online. They called it as a proof of the group’s cultural reach. An X user, @Pinklikepinkk, wrote,

"Undeniable impact, BTS KINGS !"
Some said that BTS continues to be recognized both as a group and as soloists, even without new material in 2025.

Others highlighted the meaningful impact of their music. Some also described the group as the only K-pop group whose work consistently carries depth.

All you need to know about BTS’ upcoming return and activities

All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have completed their military service in June 2025. They are now based in Los Angeles, working together on preparations for their long-awaited 2026 comeback.

The septet had already confirmed that a new album will arrive next spring, to be followed by a world tour. A short group livestream on Weverse earlier this summer reassured fans of their progress.

Beyond music, the group will return to theaters this fall through BTS Movie Weeks. It is a two-week global event from September 24 to October 5. Four remastered concert films, spanning tours from 2016 to 2021, will be screened across more than 2,000 theaters in 65 countries.

These will include their iconic Wembley Stadium shows and the pandemic-era Muster Sowoozoo. Each has been enhanced with 4K visuals and surround sound, giving fans a new chance to experience the concerts on the big screen.

At the same time, the group is also set to partner again with McDonald’s, this time for a global Happy Meal collaboration. It features TinyTAN character toys inspired by the members.

Launching September 3, the limited edition will feature two separate sets of figures styled after the group's collaboration with the fast-food chain.

All seven members are spending their free time together in LA (Image via Instagram/@thv)
All seven members are spending their free time together in LA (Image via Instagram/@thv)

The promotion is expected to draw major attention. It will echo the global impact of their first partnership in 2021.

Here is the full list of Recognition by Sisa Journal

Most Influential Cultural Artists (General Public):

  1. Bong Joon-ho
  2. Sumi Jo
  3. Han River
  4. Park Chan-wook
  5. BTS
  6. Kim Yuna
  7. Yoo Jae-seok
  8. Myung-Hoon Jeong
  9. Cho Seong-jin
  10. Hwang Dong-hyuk

Most Influential Cultural Artists (Experts):

  1. Bong Joon-ho
  2. Han River
  3. Sumi Jo
  4. BTS
  5. Park Chan-wook
  6. Cho Seong-jin
  7. Hwang Dong-hyuk
  8. Yoo Si-min
  9. Myung-Hoon Jeong
  10. Kim Yuna

Their latest recognition by the Sisa Journal is another reminder of their position at the heart of Korean culture and their global resonance, even during a hiatus from group activities.

