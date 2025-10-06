On October 5, 2025, K-media Star News reported that Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in were spotted having a casual lunch date on October 3rd at a Korean restaurant in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do. The couple, officially dating since March last year, drew attention when Chae-min cooked a pancake for Da-in. Moreover, the actor even signed an autograph for a part-time worker there. An online community post first shared the sighting under the title, &quot;Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in came to eat at the restaurant where I work part-time today.&quot;Witness Mr. A recalled,&quot;At an early lunchtime, an ordinary car parked in front of the restaurant, opened the door, and a handsome man and woman came in. They were so dazzling that I couldn't even look at them. As I brought them water, I saw that even with a black mask on, and even though I have face recognition disorder, it was Lee Chae-min.&quot;They added, &quot;I was so shocked by his handsomeness. When he took off his mask, even though he was a celebrity, it was a spectacle. He even personally made Ryu Da-in a pancake and timidly asked for his autograph, to which he sweetly replied, 'It's okay.' Ryu Da-in was so beautiful right before his face disappeared that I thought, 'Wow, not just anyone can be an actor.'&quot; Mr. A also posted the autograph with a photo, showing his excitement at seeing the couple. Chae-min’s gestures have drawn significant attention from fans online. &quot;Wah lee chaemin is so greenflag, no he is the greenforest, i think i will start to stan him now not becoz of BAYM(didn't watch yet) but he is proving me there are still men like him out there, still cherishing what's important after gaining all the fame and ryudain is a cool girl,&quot; an X user commented. ♡ @0815RL1110LINKwah lee chaemin is so greenflag, no he is the greenforest, i think i will start to stan him now not becoz of BAYM(didn't watch yet) but he is proving me there are still men like him out there, still cherishing what's important after gaining all the fame and ryudain is a cool girlDespite ongoing negative comments about their relationship after Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Chae-min earns praise for his actions toward Da-in, whose Instagram remains targeted with hate.♥ @yoona_wlxLINKSuch a cute couple 🫶🏻 Love how unbothered they are with the hate comments and this will make their relationship more stronger𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎 🍜 @Harryteamo69LINKhe didn’t just play a man who would give everything for the woman he loves, in real life, he’s the biggest green flag ever, he’s the kind of man every girl needs in her life, no matter what, seeing all this mess online and knowing that he’s happy is such a good sign❤️ #LeeChaeMindia ❦ #BonAppetitYourMajesty pr manager @xxxtaerixxxLINKI can sense the haters will be fuming mad. Salute to Chaemin for being a man that protects her so from delusional freaks trying to control him. 👏🏻Others continue to send their best wishes to the couple.Ela @ElasLittleWorldLINKThey're a beautiful couple. I'm happy for them. I hope you stay happy together for a long time. Celebrities are only human, too.It's so sweet that he cooks for her. A completely normal couple. That's so likeable! :-) All the best for them.Dee @Dee888deeLINKPerfect comeback to all the haters.My respect for LCM n Dain has multiplied, I wish more actors had the guts to just go about their personal lives, disregarding the haters. Wishing them both sucess n happiness.VIKASH KAUSHIK @vikashpdyLINKLee Chae Min is such a sweetheart—cooking for Dain and signing autographs? Absolute goals. They’re giving us pure couple energy and it’s everything we neededLee Chae-min &amp; Ryu Da-in’s relationship explainedLee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in have officially gone public with their relationship after fans caught them on camera in Seoul in 2024. The video showed the duo walking through Tongin Market, with Chae-min carrying Da-in's bag. 🇸🇩🇵🇸|💚🧡 @iheartmojoLINKI just saw a video of lee chaemin and ryu dain walking together and him holding her bag and coat....I can see where this is going can't bare to watch my women get stolen EVERYTIME 😭😭😭 #PyramidGame #imdoneThe next day, the actors shared photos from the same outing on Instagram. Chae-min didn’t add a caption, while Da-in wrote, “Out and about.” Fans quickly noticed the outfits matched the viral clip. In March 2024, their agencies confirmed the relationship. The same month, Da-in also thanked fans for their support. The two actors first met in 2023 on the set of Crash Course In Romance. Chae-min played Lee Seon-jae, a student with a crush on the lead’s daughter. Meanwhile, Da-in was Jang Dan-ji, a student in class 2-1. While their characters weren’t romantically involved, Da-in revealed their time on set helped build the foundation of their real-life bond.Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in once again drew attention by sharing similar birthday photos. Chae-min, born on September 15, posted a cake photo thanking fans and loved ones, while Da-in shared her own on September 29, with fans noticing the matching ‘25’ candles from the same bakery.