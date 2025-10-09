“He is an icon” - Fans react as TXT’s Soobin throws back phones after getting mobbed with Zhang Hao & Keonhee in China, sparks privacy outrage

A calm getaway quickly turned chaotic for TXT’s Soobin, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, and ONEUS’s Keonhee when fans crowded around them during a personal visit to China during Chuseok holidays. The idols faced an unexpected mob right after landing, with barely any guards present to handle the crowd.Earlier on October 8, 2025, the three were noticed at Incheon International Airport, heading off together for their short vacation. However, once they arrived, large groups had already assembled outside the airport gates. The moment they appeared, fans surged forward, blocking their path and causing confusion.Clips shared online display the singers trying to stay composed while pushing through the packed scene. Security teams were eventually arranged, though the fans reportedly continued trailing them to their hotel afterward. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe situation turned tense at the hotel when a phone was flung into the elevator as Soobin entered. He immediately threw it back, but the same device somehow ended up inside again when Zhang Hao stepped in moments later. The act raised alarm among online users, who pointed out how unsafe it could have been. Fans are hailing the TXT member as an icon for his courageous action.&quot;He is an icon (but he doesn’t deserve this),&quot; an X user commented.태태bear🐨🐿️🐻⁷ @_xhexloveLINKhe is an icon (but he doesn’t deserve this)Many are applauding Soobin for standing up for himself, fully supporting him. zue @toduxtLINKWTF IS HAPPENING WHY THESE FANS SASAENGS OR WHATEVER THIS PPL ARE GETTING CRAZY AND AGGRESSIVE ?? leave him alone. soobin did the right thing by throwing the sh*t phone away. he also needed space !!jane (⋆˃ᆺ˂)ྀི @304lvrLINKthe soobin videos are actually so f*cking scary i really hope he's okay but im glad to see idols finally fighting back against these crazies following them like yes slam those doors harder throw those phones farther show them king he's so valid bc i would've been throwing handsYeolways ☽̶☾ ✨ @yeoltomyloeyLINKHats off to soobin and hai for throwing those ssgs phones back at them.I mean mobbing wasn't enough so literally stalking them to the hotel and even throwing their phones inside the elevator like 😒Others are expressing their anger toward the netizens who tossed the phone at the K-pop idol. ƙıɲā ᯓᡣ𐭩 @kunyakun09_LINKthank you soobin 🥰BREAK THEIR HEAD WITH THAT DUMB PHONE!Salo 숩 ִ ࣪⛥* 🐼 @304mwaLINKSoobin throwing the phone out of the elevator pls next time hit that stalker on the face with the phone thank youmichelle @soobinasshairLINKsoobin instead of throwing a phone next time just leap over and deck them in the faceTXT's Soobin-Jeff Satur bond over Attack on Titan chat at the Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Fireflies” showcaseJeff Satur and TXT's Soobin at Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Fireflies” showcase (Image via Instagram/@jeffsatur)TXT leader Choi Soobin stepped onto the Paris Fashion Week scene for Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Fireflies” showcase on October 5. The K-pop figure made his debut solo outing at the international runway event. Admirers and photographers swarmed as he appeared wearing a herringbone riding coat, bow-neck shirt, and slim jeans. The following night, Soobin joined Valentino’s after-party on October 6. There, he met Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur. The two dived into a three-hour chat about Attack on Titan, bonding over the anime in the middle of the affair. Satur shared the encounter on Instagram reel on October 8th. Amid his hectic schedule following the mobbing chaos, Soobin also shared a Weverse note with fans on the 9th. &quot;Don’t stress about me and check out this cute thing~,’ he wrote, posting pictures with his dog Tori. The idol added that several people he values were helping him. The TXT leader also encouraged fans to enjoy their Chuseok festivities.