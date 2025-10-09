  • home icon
  "He is an icon" - Fans react as TXT's Soobin throws back phones after getting mobbed with Zhang Hao & Keonhee in China, sparks privacy outrage

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:02 GMT
TXT
TXT's Soobin (Image via Instagram/@page.soobin)

A calm getaway quickly turned chaotic for TXT’s Soobin, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, and ONEUS’s Keonhee when fans crowded around them during a personal visit to China during Chuseok holidays. The idols faced an unexpected mob right after landing, with barely any guards present to handle the crowd.

Earlier on October 8, 2025, the three were noticed at Incheon International Airport, heading off together for their short vacation. However, once they arrived, large groups had already assembled outside the airport gates. The moment they appeared, fans surged forward, blocking their path and causing confusion.

Clips shared online display the singers trying to stay composed while pushing through the packed scene. Security teams were eventually arranged, though the fans reportedly continued trailing them to their hotel afterward.

The situation turned tense at the hotel when a phone was flung into the elevator as Soobin entered. He immediately threw it back, but the same device somehow ended up inside again when Zhang Hao stepped in moments later. The act raised alarm among online users, who pointed out how unsafe it could have been. Fans are hailing the TXT member as an icon for his courageous action.

"He is an icon (but he doesn’t deserve this)," an X user commented.
Many are applauding Soobin for standing up for himself, fully supporting him.

Others are expressing their anger toward the netizens who tossed the phone at the K-pop idol.

TXT's Soobin-Jeff Satur bond over Attack on Titan chat at the Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Fireflies” showcase

Jeff Satur and TXT&#039;s Soobin at Valentino&rsquo;s Spring/Summer 2026 &ldquo;Fireflies&rdquo; showcase (Image via Instagram/@jeffsatur)
Jeff Satur and TXT's Soobin at Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Fireflies” showcase (Image via Instagram/@jeffsatur)

TXT leader Choi Soobin stepped onto the Paris Fashion Week scene for Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Fireflies” showcase on October 5. The K-pop figure made his debut solo outing at the international runway event. Admirers and photographers swarmed as he appeared wearing a herringbone riding coat, bow-neck shirt, and slim jeans.

The following night, Soobin joined Valentino’s after-party on October 6. There, he met Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur. The two dived into a three-hour chat about Attack on Titan, bonding over the anime in the middle of the affair. Satur shared the encounter on Instagram reel on October 8th.

Amid his hectic schedule following the mobbing chaos, Soobin also shared a Weverse note with fans on the 9th. "Don’t stress about me and check out this cute thing~,’ he wrote, posting pictures with his dog Tori. The idol added that several people he values were helping him. The TXT leader also encouraged fans to enjoy their Chuseok festivities.

Shreya Jha

Edited by Shreya Jha
