“HE IS GLOWING”— Fans react as BTS’ j-hope’s recent appearance at ‘Strong Warrior, ARMY! Presentation Contest’ in military uniform goes viral online

On June 4, 2024, BTS' j-hope appeared at the Strong Warrior Army! Presentation Contest held at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul to commemorate the Patriots and Veterans Month. Overall 170 people, including soldiers, military personnel, and other prominent personalities participated in the event.

The competition was organized to enhance the mental strength of soldiers who acted as lecturers and narrated their experiences of the reward and value of military service and cases of overcoming challenges. A total of 16 teams participated after passing the preliminary round held in February under the guidance of each unit commander.

Soon, multiple videos and photos featuring BTS' j-hope from the Strong Warrior Army! Presentation Contest in the military uniform went viral on social media. In the picture, the idol was standing on a podium with a banner behind him reading, "Jung Hoseok, a South Korean soldier..who led KPOP to the world, BTS, Bong Joon-ho & Son Heungmin, Let's Go." He was spotted speaking on a mic.

The fandom weaved dozens of compliments regarding the idol's look in the military uniform, and upon seeing the pictures, they stated that he was "glowing." One user stated:

"THERE IS ANOTHER PIC ?!?!?!? HE IS GLOWING!!!!."

Netizens praised how BTS' j-hope's silhouette was highlighted throughout the event. They also expressed that the idol's latest appearance moved them to tears and stated they were missing him, and others called him a "trendsetter." Some fans also commented they were proud of Jung Hoseok.

"He truly lead as a soloist. Paved the way. For you to be a bar setter or trendsetter your records must be broken. He indeed lead. The standard and the blueprint. The one innovating and the one being copied. Others could never relate," a fan reacted.

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU JUNG HOSEOK! I can't believe a single picture like this can make me cry. We miss you and we are waiting for you!" a fan shared.

"He looks so good. even shadow... so handsome," a fan commented.

Netizens further stated that the idol looked like he came straight out of the smash hit series Descendants of the Sun, while others felt relieved watching the idol in good health. Others shared that no idol could look better than BTS' j-hope while delivering a speech at a podium for Strong Warrior Army! Presentation Contest.

"No k-pop idol would look this fine while giving a speech that too in uniform. Jung Hoseok is that man!" a user reacted.

"He literally looks like he has been sent from heaven to save us all. The glow! Things have been so sh!t lately but seeing him again, looking so healthy, confident and BUFF, makes me so happy," a user shared.

"I feel like he came out of the drama "Descendants of the Sun," a user commented.

BTS' j-hope delivers a speech at the Strong Warrior Army! Presentation Contest

The idol narrated his experience and how one of his Korean fans approached him, expressed their gratitude for being a Korean citizen, and stated that it was an honor to be with him. He further elaborated on the significance of the day and mentioned that he was proud to serve South Korea. He stated, as translated by @kth_Army_7:

"One Korean fan came up to me and said, 'Thank you for being a Korean citizen.' Every time the trainees completed their training, they said, 'It was an honor to be with you.'”

BTS' j-hope further elaborated on what he felt at the Strong Warrior Army! Presentation Contest:

"I think that is why today is such a significant and important day. I am very proud to serve South Korea."

Multiple photos from the event also went viral where Jung Hoseok and the 36th Division team were honored with the Grand Prize at the presentation contest. The idol could be seen holding a placard and standing amid fellow soldiers with their faces hidden with a smile emoji. He was smiling ear-to-ear while looking at the camera.

BTS' j-hope began his mandatory military service on April 18, 2024. Recently, the idol received an early promotion to Sergeant on May 2, 2024. He is expected to be discharged from his duty in 2025.