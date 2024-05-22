LG Twins’ pro Baseball player Choi Yong-ha shares memorable photos with BTS’ J-Hope post-military discharge on Instagram

LG Twins’ pro Baseball player Choi Yong-ha recently shared photos featuring BTS' J-Hope on his Instagram profile. Choi Yong-ha was discharged on May 21, 2024, and uploaded a carousel of military pictures on social media including a photo of his military uniform signed by the Jack in The Box rapper-songwriter.

In the post caption, Choi Yong-ha mentioned his enlistment date from November 22, 2022, to May 21, 2024. As part of his farewell and discharge, his comrades jotted down their heartfelt messages on the insides of his military uniform. Fans noticed that the BTS superstar's autograph was right at the center of all the messages.

Fans also noted that in another group photo shared by Choi Yong-ha, J-Hope was seen holding a blue flag and smiling heartily.

"OMG...최용하(Choi Yong-ha), an enlisted pro-baseball pitcher for LG Twins, posted this photo after being discharged from the military. The one holding the flag is hobi and he is smiling," an X user wrote.

"Baseball player 최용하(Choi Yong-ha) also posted a photo of his uniform. hobi's autograph is at the center," an X user wrote.

"He's having the time of his life," another X user wrote.

The BTS fandom was delighted upon receiving news about J-Hope after a long time:

"Finally something new about hobi! 😭 we miss you!" — an X user wrote.

"Just a few days for Hobi too" — an X user wrote.

"We finally see Sergeant Hoseok!!" — an X user wrote.

BTS' J-Hope's journey in the military from enlistment to becoming a sergeant

On May 1, 2024, as a platoon leader and Corporal, J-Hope of BTS became a highly regarded figure in the military as he received an early promotion to sergeant.

Previously, several pictures of him actively mentoring Army recruits at the 36th Infantry Division Basic Training Center had surfaced online. The BTS fandom also noticed that J-Hope was wearing a military uniform with a sergeant's insignia and a green epaulet that is exclusive to platoon leaders.

The Arson rapper and songwriter was even awarded the 'Special Force' designation, which is only given to personnel who meet certain competency requirements. Despite dedicating himself completely to his military duties, the BTS idol released his second solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, and a documentary via his management company HYBE Labels on March 29, 2024.

HOPE ON THE STREET was released on March 28, 2024, and is available for streaming on Prime Video. His album by the same moniker carries six tracks which were used as background original soundtracks in his six-episodes docu-series.