"He'll never be the bad person"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung sparks sales for CCNAMDE's charity cause amidst Coca-Cola ad campaign backlash

BTS’ Taehyung was recently spotted endorsing a beaded bracelet by local Korean brand CCNMADE in his Coca-Cola Korea campaign. As he was newly announced as the brand’s ambassador, fans were thrilled about the collaboration. However, some backlash followed due to reports claiming the brand has Gaza ties.Despite this, Taehyung’s decision to support a local business prompted fans to praise the singer. One fan commented:“He can never be the bad person.”This collaboration gained even more meaning when it was revealed that CCNMADE donates part of its sales to sponsor abandoned dogs and cats and support children with heart disease. The brand posted a photo highlighting the bracelet on V's hand.Notably, he had previously endorsed another CCNMADE bracelet called “SAVE ONE” (Save the Children), a piece typically gifted to regular donors.By openly promoting a small-scale brand committed to meaningful causes, Taehyung once again won fans’ hearts, who praised his thoughtful choices.&quot;Taehyung quietly champions meaningful initiatives, often unseen. The depth of his behind-the-scenes efforts remains unknown, but his impact is undeniable,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;He is so precious,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Taehyung truly is the most amazing human. Idol of Idols for multiple reasons,&quot; one fan remarked.&quot;The thing is he doesn't even say them publicly. We just hear them from the news or interviews to people where he, in his own way, contributed to a good cause. And this is when one realizes his generosity, not using his popularity to demand, but to give. How can you not love him?&quot; another fan stated.Some fans opined that the BTS member &quot;leaves a positive impact.&quot;&quot;Such a kind soul,&quot; one fan said.&quot;I adore this angel so much,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;I truly appreciate this wonderful person kind respectful and full of good character His presence leaves a positive impact wherever he goes,&quot; another fan said.CCNMADE's founder credited BTS' Taehyung for helping her save the brandIn 2020, Korean media Arirang interviewed the founder and designer of CCNMADE, Choi Chang-nam. During the interview, she revealed that she never intended to market her brand aggressively. Yet, Taehyung had already purchased from them prior to the interview.It wasn’t until one of the brand’s employees, who happened to be a BTS fan, tagged #CCNMADE in photos of V wearing the bracelet that fans began to notice. The post went viral, and fans quickly caught on to Taehyung’s silent endorsement. This unexpected exposure completely turned the brand’s fate around.At the time, Choi had been on the verge of shutting down her business due to low sales and the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after the hashtag gained traction, sales skyrocketed. Reflecting on the moment, Choi said:“I guess this is the colossal impact that BTS have in the world right now. I’m really grateful.”However, V isn’t the only member of BTS to wear accessories that support meaningful causes. Other members of the group have also purchased from the brand before, as can be seen through their Instagram story highlights.Similarly, for years, the BTS members have also been seen wearing various colored &quot;Louis Vuitton X UNICEF Lockit&quot; bracelets and pendants at public events and during performances.Whether through small-scale local brands like CCNMADE or global campaigns with UNICEF, BTS continues to inspire fans worldwide by using their influence for good.