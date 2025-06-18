"He's too precious for this world" — Fans touched as BTS' Taehyung continues to wear Save One bracelet during latest appearances

On June 17, 2025, BTS' Taehyung, aka V, was spotted at Cho Seong-jin's piano performance in Seoul. The performance was part of the pianist's national tour. Accompanying Taehyung were veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung and filmmaker Park Chan-wook.

Although the idol did not give interviews or make remarks from the stage, his presence and outfit stood out, which included his red Save One bracelet. According to the Save the Children website, the bracelet is only provided to regular donors assisting children who have been affected by disasters.

Taehyung had previously been spotted wearing the bracelet during military outings, workout sessions, and even after his discharge. One such moment was a dance clip with choreographer Lee Jung-lee. Another instance was a photo V shared on his Instagram carousel post after his discharge where the bracelet attached to his military backpack.

Fans quickly took notice of the recurrent appearance of the Save One bracelet and were deeply moved by the singer's commitment. Many expressed their admiration on social media for how BTS' V continued to wear the bracelet regardless of the occasion, whether it be a public concert or a casual moment posted online.

"he's too precious for this world. My idol and everyone else's idol !!" one fan tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans believed it to be a symbol of sincerity. Several shared that this showed how V's influence extended beyond music and into acts of social good.

"He wears that bracelet in every post, everywhere, and he's not afraid to do it. I'm glad you exist Taehyung, once again I'm glad you exist...," a fan commented.

"taehyung always carrying the SaveOne bracelet with him how can you not love this precious human," an X user wrote.

"He know ppl will find everything he wears so this is his way of promoting that charity," a user remarked.

"And he looped the bracelet in his bag PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG," a fan wrote.

Comments poured in describing BTS' V as "precious" and calling him an "angel." Some also stated they were reminded once again of why they admired him so deeply.

"He's just so frigging precious I can't it makes me sob just thinking about it," a fan commented.

"taehyung wearing the bracelet again, probably more people are joining because of him. he's an angel," another one said.

"i will always love him," an X user mentioned.

More about Taehyung's humanitarian work and Save the One campaign

Taehyung's compassion isn't just limited to his recent accessory. Over the years, he has taken part in several donation efforts. He previously wore UNICEF and Louis Vuitton bracelets for Syrian children. He also quietly contributed to wildfire recovery earlier this year with a 200 million KRW donation while in the military.

He has consistently used his platform to support causes that matter to him. In April 2024, a film director also revealed V had encouraged peers to donate to Seoul National University's cancer hospital.

The Save One bracelet campaign was launched by Save the Children Korea in 2022. It aims to support children impacted by floods, war, and climate crises. The newest edition of the bracelet features a green design inspired by rescue tools and carries the word "Save" engraved on a metal centerpiece.

According to the organization's official website, the bracelet is not only symbolic but also represents the SOS distress signal and a promise of hope.

With global stars like V seen wearing the Save One bracelet, the campaign has gained new visibility. The singer was recently discharged from his 18-month-long military service. He served in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the Republic of Korea Army.

