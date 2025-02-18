"He is royalty" – Internet reacts as BTS' j-hope graces the cover of W Korea Magazine in Louis Vuitton pieces

BTS member j-hope is set to front the cover of W Korea’s March 2025 issue. The magazine will feature three different covers, individually showcasing the singer sporting pieces from Louis Vuitton’s 2025 Spring/Summer collection.

While the issue may be released later in March, the cover has already been revealed on February 13, 2025, by media outlet W Korea. Fans shared their reactions to Hobi's cover appearance. As one fan commented:

"He is royalty."

Many social media users noted that the artist exudes "luxury" in every look he wears.

"J-Hope always brings that luxury vibe! His style is on another level. I love how he can pull off anything!," a fan said.

"He definitely exudes luxury and style," a netizen ramarked.

"His style is on another level—luxurious, confident, and full of charisma," another viewer shared.

Fans highlighted Jung Ho-seok's “unique presence." Comments also pointed out his consistent ability to deliver "effortless" looks.

"J-Hope stays making elegance look effortless," a fan wrote.

"His ability of never not missing to serve needs to be studied," an user noted.

"He has a unique presence, love everything about this," another person added.

Pre-orders for the issue launched on February 14, 2025, at 5 pm KST, and can be made through platforms like Weverse Shop Global and ktown4u. Fans can secure copies through these sites before the magazine’s release.

BTS' j-hope continues collaboration with Louis Vuitton as a brand ambassador

In January 2025, j-hope marked his return to Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. It came just three months after he concluded his mandatory military service. The rapper hinted at a new music set for March 2025 through an Instagram post. Furthermore, his world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, will begin on February 28, 2025.

BTS' j-hope (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

Meanwhile, the K-pop star continues his position as a Louis Vuitton ambassador. He headed to Paris for Louis Vuitton’s Fall - Winter 2025 event to attend and represent the label. Ahead of the display, led by Pharrell Williams, the Gwangju native posted about his excitement on his Instagram Story.

For the occasion, the 30-year-old sported a jacket with Williams’s new LV signature print and carried a bag with the brand’s iconic monogram. The standout addition was his fluffy gloves, a cozy detail ideal for the winter show.

Bangtan Boys' association with the French luxury house dates back to April 2021, when they were designated global ambassadors. Virgil Abloh was the men’s creative director of LV at that time.

Following their initial collaboration, the BTS members branched out for respective partnerships with diverse brands. The Chicken Noodle Soup star maintained his connection with Louis Vuitton. Soon, he officially became a house ambassador in February 2023.

In early 2025, j-hope shared a teaser clip on YouTube and Instagram for his next solo release, titled Beginning of a New Dream. The video shows him in Los Angeles, uniting with producers to a laid-back hip-hop beat. The caption reads:

"New music on the way. 2025.03."

This will be his first release arriving a year after his Hope on the Street Vol. 1 EP, which featured collaborations with Jungkook, Huh Yunjin, and Nile Rodgers.

