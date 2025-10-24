  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "He's bigger than kpop": Fans cheer as BTS' Taehyung tops South Korea's influencer charts with 8.7M authentic engagements, ranking #5 globally

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:44 GMT
BTS
BTS' Kim Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On October 24, 2025, X account @Vstagramcrew shared that according to HypeAuditor BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V was currently the most influential act in South Korea. According to the report, Taehyung secured the top spot with 8.7 million authentic engagements, making him the country’s leading influencer.

HypeAuditor is an Al-powered influencer marketing platform. It is designed to help brands and agencies analyze discover and verify influencers across social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

It provides in-depth analytics on metrics such as audience demographics, engagement rates, authenticity of followers, and brand affinity. The platform's primary goal is to ensure transparency and accuracy in influencer marketing by detecting fake followers.

In HypeAuditor’s South Korea Influencer Rankings, Taehyung has claimed the No. 1 with 69.5 million followers and 8.7 million authentic engagements. In second place is BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who has 106.9 million followers and 3.2 million authentic engagements. Another BTS member Jimin follows in third position, recording 55.4 million followers and 5.5 million authentic engagements.

Fans across social media celebrated the milestone, praising V for what the perceived as proving his unmatched global reach. Many noted that despite being less active online, his posts continued to generate massive engagement. One fan commented,

"When we say he's bigger than kpop"
Following the release of HypeAuditor’s latest rankings, fans flooded social media with excitement over V’s global influence and the continued dominance. Many praised his reach and authenticity, calling him “untouchable” for leading the engagement charts.

The new HypeAuditor rankings also sparked an emotional response from fans. The news of the ranking came amid ongoing controversies surrounding V’s involvement with Coca-Cola and the Love Your W charity event.

Post ranking, supporters rallied around the BTS member, celebrating his continued dominance despite the wave of online criticism. Many fans saw his latest achievement as proof of his resilience and influence despite attempts of discrediting him.

BTS’ Taehyung ranks #5 globally on HypeAuditor, with highest engagement rate among top influencers

Beyond South Korea, Kim Taehyung’s influence extends to the global stage. HypeAuditor’s worldwide list places V at #5 among all top influencers, standing alongside international icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Lionel Messi.

In HypeAuditor’s global rankings, Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with 666.3 million followers and 4.3 million authentic engagements. Taylor Swift followed in second place, recording 281.9 million followers and 3.7 million authentic engagements.

Selena Gomez ranked third with 417.6 million followers and 2.2 million authentic engagements, while Lionel Messi placed fourth with 507.1 million followers and 1.9 million authentic engagements.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, secured the fifth position with 69.5 million followers and 8.7 million authentic engagements. Despite having the fewest followers among the global top 5, Kim boasts the highest authentic engagement rate.

Meanwhile, Taehyung is currently working with his fellow BTS members in preparation for the group’s comeback album, set to drop in Spring 2026.

Adrija Chakraborty

