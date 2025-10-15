  • home icon
  "The main event"- Fans swoon as Kim Taehyung dazzles in $116,950 worth Cartier jewelry at W Korea's Love Your W event

"The main event"- Fans swoon as Kim Taehyung dazzles in $116,950 worth Cartier jewelry at W Korea's Love Your W event

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:12 GMT
BTS Taehyung at W Korea
BTS Taehyung at W Korea's Love Your W event (Image via YouTube/@wkorea)

On October 15, 2025, Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS attended W Korea’s 20th Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event. His surprise appearance at the event alongside group members RM and j-hope instantly became a focal point of the evening.

The global ambassador for Cartier made a statement on the red carpet, donning an exquisite collection of the luxury brand's jewelry totaling a reported $116,950 USD. The idol's evening ensemble featured a Custom Jacket by JAYBAEK Couture.

The jacket was a navy velvet blazer accented with golden embroidery, structured shoulders, a military strap, and golden buttons. Beneath the blazer, he wore a white ruffled shirt with a few buttons left open. This was paired with faded blue jeans and black shoes with a wet-styled hair completing the look.

The centerpiece of his attire however was the selection of 5 Cartier accessories pieces. Taehyung's jewelry choices, a mix of gold and silver pieces was an ensemble of the brand's some of the most iconic collections.

The complete list of Cartier jewelry worn by Kim Taehyung, along with their reported retail prices, is as follows:

  • Panthère de Cartier Necklace, Half-Paved: $47,600
  • Panthère de Cartier Pendant, Paved: $32,900
  • Trinity Necklace, Medium Model (cushion-shaped design): $12,300
  • Panthère de Cartier Pendant: $9,650
  • Panthère de Cartier Ring: $8,650
  • Santos de Cartier Necklace, Small Model (chain): $5,850
Following his appearance, fans enthusiastically shared photos and details of his outfit and accessory choices across social media platforms. As images from the event circulated online, fans gathered on the platform to express their awe and admiration for the expensive ensemble. One fan commented,

"Cartier sent their jewelleries 😭 of course his brands don’t stop doing their best for him. taehyung you are the main event in Korea and for your brands TAEHYUNG AT LOVE YOUR W #LoveYourW2025 #LoveYourW"

Following his appearance at W Korea Love Your W, fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions to Kim Taehyung's luxurious look. Many pointed out how he embodies "elegance" and "star power". Several posts focused on the value of his accessories, emphasizing that few can wear such high-end jewelry with such "style".

Many reacted with disbelief at the Cartier total. Social feeds filled with reactions that zeroed in on the Cartier total, with many users surprised at the numbers and joking about how unattainable the look felt. They joked playfully about abducting the idol because of the price of these jewelleries.

BTS' Taehyung, RM and j-hope shine in tailored suits and Louis Vuitton at W Korea’s 20th Love Your W event with star-studded celebrity lineup

At the Love Your W event, alongside Taehyung, BTS' RM appeared in a tailored grey suit featuring a double-breasted jacket with a baggy silhouette. The jacket was accented with subtle white vertical stripes. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and a classic black tie. His brown aviator sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and blond hair, styled neatly, completed the look.

j-hope opted for a Louis Vuitton ensemble, combining a brown collarless tweed jacket from the Fall-Winter 2025 show, with pink accents. He layered underneath a beige and brown cardigan featuring a graphic Argyle pattern, detailed with subtle LV logos and embroidered Monogram Flowers. He paired the tops with a loose-fitting black trousers. The ensemble was finished with a leather belt and a minimal gold necklace.

BTS RM, j-hope and Taehyung at the event (Image via YouTube/@wkorea)
BTS RM, j-hope and Taehyung at the event (Image via YouTube/@wkorea)

W Korea celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event in the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu. The celebration highlighted two decades of philanthropic work and advocacy for breast cancer awareness in South Korea.

For this milestone, W Korea collaborated with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone, known for his works featuring natural and celestial motifs such as stones, suns, moons, clouds, trees, and rainbows.

The event attracted a star-studded lineup from Korea’s entertainment industry, with more than 45 influential figures in attendance. Alongside 3 BTS members other top-tier celebrities also were among the attendees.

This long list of guests included ENHYPEN’s Jungwon, Jake, and Sunghoon, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Seungmin, aespa, TXT’s Soobin, and actors such as Lee Min-ho, Park Eun-bin, Lee Chae-min, Byun Woo-seok and more.

