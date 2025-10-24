"HISTORY MAKER JIMIN" trends on X as 'Who' becomes the first and only solo song by an Asian act to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify

BTS member Jimin has set a new streaming record with his solo track Who, which has officially surpassed 2 billion filtered streams on Spotify. The milestone makes Who the first and only solo song by an Asian act to reach this figure on the platform’s global chart.Who was released on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from Jimin’s album Muse. The track received widespread acclaim for its emotional resonance, strong vocals, and refined production quality.The song initially surpassed 1 billion streams on November 14, 2024. Spotify’s global purge in July 2025 removed over 15 million streams from the track due to suspected fraudulent activity, but Who continued to perform strongly. The song has now exceeded 2,081,515,247 streams on the Spotify platform as of the current time.As per reports, since its release, more than 200 million streams have been deducted from the song’s total. However, it sustained consistent momentum and achieved the record after 461 days of the song’s release.Following the milestone announcement, the phrase “HISTORY MAKER JIMIN” began trending on X (formerly Twitter). The idol's fans worldwide celebrated the achievement and expressed their admiration for his continued success on the global stage. One fan commented,&quot;And he continues to pull such big numbers because his fans consistently love him and his music. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN. WHO FIRST ASIAN SOLO 2B. RECORD MAKER JIMIN. HISTORY MAKER JIMIN&quot;Following the announcement fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages celebrating the BTS member's milestone. Many praised him for becoming the first Asian solo artist to surpass 2 billion filtered streams with a single song. They expressed immense pride in his success.띠아모J 🇰🇷🇺🇸 | MUSE @TeaRoseJLINKCongratulations JIMIN✨ Jimin did it with a solo song! Proud of you king🥰🔥 WHO FIRST ASIAN SOLO 2B RECORD MAKER JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN 🔗https://t.co/Mnnw1Temgp𝙟𝙟𝙮𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣 JIMtober @GCFJeonPark13LINKSo proud of you Jimin Congratulations Jimin 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 WHO FIRST ASIAN SOLO 2B RECORD MAKER JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN💛SuMin¹³🩵| PARK JIMIN ✿ м𝐮s𝒆 ✿ @SuMinGirl13LINKJust an icon doing iconic things 👑 WHO FIRST ASIAN SOLO 2B RECORD MAKER JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN #Jimin #지민Fans continued to share their excitement online. Many highlighted how impressive the achievement was, especially for a song that received minimal promotion. Others praised the artist's global influence and consistent success as a soloist.kimmy ۶ৎ @kakekikoooLINKThis is insane, esp for a solo song so unpromoted by both the company and even the artist himself 😭🙌🏼 congratulations jimin! HISTORY MAKER JIMIN RECORD MAKER JIMIN☆silverstar7☆ @1310silverstarLINKHis music is loved around the world WHO FIRST ASIAN SOLO 2B RECORD MAKER JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMINjanejam @miniejiminiejamLINKKing behaviour 🔥🔥🔥𝄃𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄀𝄁𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄃 꼬지민 ❀ @speak_freely29LINKI bet he's the only K-soloist that has 1B &amp;amp;amp; 2B filtered streams on his own ... 😎 WHO: 2,078,702,236 Like Crazy: 1,399,467,295 Congratulations 👑.. JIMIN JIMIN #Jimin_LikeCrazy #Jimin_Who #JIMIN #지민 #ParkJiminJimin’s Who becomes a global sensation, topping charts and redefining K-pop’s international reachReleased in July 2024, Who served as the lead single from BTS’ Jimin’s second solo album Muse and quickly became one of the most celebrated tracks of the year. The song was written and produced by Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, and Tenroc. Combining hip-hop and R&amp;B influences with a rhythmic guitar-driven sound.The track made an immediate mark on the global music scene. In the United States, it debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 3, 2024 and became the highest new entry that week.It simultaneously reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. This marked the singer’s sixth chart-topper on the list and setting a record for the most No. 1s achieved by a K-pop soloist. Who later climbed to No. 12 on the Hot 100, briefly dropped due to seasonal releases, and regained traction shortly after.On Spotify, the song rapidly soared to No. 1 on the platform’s daily global charts. It also dominated digital download rankings for K-pop releases, outperforming other major hits both within the genre and on mainstream U.S. charts.In the United Kingdom, Who became a defining moment in the BTS member’s solo career, peaking at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart on July 26, 2024. It was his highest-charting solo single in the region and re-entered the Top 5 in January 2025.Globally, the single recorded 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales in its debut week, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. It also topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, amassing 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside America.Beyond charts and streaming milestones, Who found its place in pop culture and sports arenas alike. On February 9, 2025, the song was played at Italy’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese.In the meantime, Jimin is also gearing up for BTS’s long-awaited group comeback, with a new album slated for release in the spring of 2026.