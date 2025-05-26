"He's so loved" — Fans react to Chuncheon Midon eatery owner praising BTS’ Taehyung’s looks & kind demeanor during K-pop idol’s visit to the BBQ spot

On May 25, 2025, according to an update from the X handle @jadu_tae, BTS’ Kim Taehyung was recently spotted at Chuncheon Midon, a Korean dining spot. The restaurant specializes in Korean grilled meat, which features a minimalist, café-like design.

There, the Winter-Bear singer is said to have ordered grilled pork slices (samgyeopsal) along with spicy cold noodles (bibim guksu).

The post mentioned that the restaurant’s owner immediately recognized the South Korean artist and shared remarks about his looks, polite behavior, and tall build.

The account noted that the K-pop idol's overall interaction was warm and respectful. Now, admirers are showering the BTS member with love and praise:

"He's so loved😭," an X user commented.

A fan reacted to the restaurant owner praising Taehyung's behavior (Image via X/@kthv0yer)

ARMY is touched by how everyone who meets him speaks highly of V's personality.

"Tae is loved by everyone who meets him because his kindness is genuine and he never fakes it. Only about 2 weeks and our sergeant will be back. We're all so excited!," a fan remarked.

"The way anyone who meets tae can’t stop praising him for being kind and having a great personality says a lot," a user mentioned.

"The way everyone speaks so highly of him. Taehyung is such a precious human being💜," a person shared.

On April 26, the same eatery had shared a snapshot of the artist during his stop there, which confirmed the visit.

Similar fan reactions read:

"I love him so muchhhhhh omggg. The way everyone speaks only good and highly words for him!! He is such a ethereal, wonderful person!!!," a netizen said.

"I am so happy that he is enjoying the fullest & having a great time! 🤗," a viewer noted.

"I love how everywhere Taehyung goes, people can’t stop praising how kind, well-mannered, and handsome he is. There’s truly no one like him," another fan added.

Kim Taehyung captured greeting the Seoul restaurant staff last month

On April 27, 2025, a short Instagram reel of BTS’ Taehyung was shared by @hwayeonsanjang. However, it has now been removed. The account belongs to Hwayeon Mountain Lodge, a restaurant based in Seoul.

In the video, the 29-year-old was seen walking through the place, giving a quick nod and greeting to each staff member.

The restaurant added a short note in the caption, explaining the exchange and his polite interaction during the stop.

He was wearing a relaxed outfit — a T-shirt with the phrase “Do You Even Lift Bro” along with a He-Man cartoon graphic. The clip didn’t have sound, but clearly showed him acknowledging the team inside the venue.

In the meantime, Bangtan's V is nearing completion of the singer’s enlistment duty by June 10th, 2025. His Chinese fan group, Baidu Vuba, has set up several public events to mark the moment in Seoul and Chuncheon.

Two buses showing V’s pictures will operate during this time. A giant 237-square-meter billboard has gone up in Seongsu-dong for the week.

The digital screen flashes messages like “Born to be a superstar” and “V IS BACK,” celebrating his return.

Near HYBE’s HQ, two ad trucks will show about 180 fan messages on repeat all week. These displays will broadcast messages live throughout the discharge week.

