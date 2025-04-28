“Turned into a gym bro and started shading” — Fans hilariously react as BTS’ Taehyung rocks He-Man’s ‘Do You Even Lift Bro’ meme tee in a viral video

On April 27, 2025, footage featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, also known as V, was uploaded by @hwayeonsanjang on Instagram. The profile is identified as Hwayeon Mountain Lodge, an eatery based in Seoul, South Korea.

In the video, the restaurant's owner recorded V's visit, where he acknowledged every staff member with a bow and verbal greeting. The establishment expressed this moment in a note detailing his interactions with the team during his time there.

The K-pop appeared wearing a shirt that read "Do You Even Lift Bro," paired with a cartoon graphic of He-Man. The print references a well-known internet meme tied to the Masters of the Universe franchise, a property held by American toy manufacturer Mattel.

The shared media from the place circulated rapidly across digital platforms, generating responses from followers and online communities.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @allurejens)

Fans are excited about the 29-year-old wearing the He-Man shirt, with one fan praising the crossover. Others appreciate his "millennial humor" in the pick of his tee.

"He got millennial humor i like that in a man," a user mentioned.

"Not Taehyung shading his antis like trashmincookers and pugnies," a person shared.

Many are also talking about the Winter Bear singer's noticeable physical transformation, saying he's getting stronger and more muscular every day. They praise his dedication to achieving his fitness goals, including his successful military service training.

"He’s getting bigger day by day," a netizen said.

"Even in loose fit clothes, the transformation of Taeyhung's body build is noticeable. He had a goal, & succeeded! On top of that he has been doing his MS training with flying colors! Can't wait for his discharge!," a viewer noted.

"Lalalalala, Taehyung out here roaming around with that pretty face, rocking that hot body, completely unbothered, eating well, and looking happy and health — oh, what a man you are!" another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung’s shows off military training transformation

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Taehyung celebrated a personal milestone in his army duty, sharing 12 photo series on Instagram. In the caption, he referred to himself as Sergeant Kim, signifying the top military position.

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival.! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!," V penned sharing snaps on his Instagram.

The South Korean performer is presently stationed with the Military Police Special Duty Team (SDT) in the 2nd Infantry Brigade. The division is based at the Ssangyong Unit in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

V has been praised for his choice to enlist in the SDT, a unit recognized for its tough and demanding training. For instance, last year, the BTS visual offered fans a peek into his service with Instagram Stories.

On April 12, 2024, Taehyung offered fans an inside look into his military experience, posting a collection of images on Instagram that track his journey within the SDT. One of the standout pictures shows his bare back, revealing scars with the caption, "Wounds of glory," a reflection of the intense training he has undergone.

A military expert believed the marks on his rear are probably caused by carrying bulky equipment over long stretches or by the rubbing caused by scaling ropes and slithering activities.

In 2023, BTS members V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook began their mandatory military service, with their eldest member, Jin, having commenced his enlistment in December 2022.

