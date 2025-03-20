"He's a pro" — Fans react as Food Fantasy reveals BTS' Jin filmed his latest Jin Ramen commercial without a script

On March 20, 2025, Food Fantasy, a food styling company, shared behind-the-scenes details of BTS Jin's latest Ottogi Ramen commercial on their official Naver blog. In their post, the food stylist, Yoo Han-na, praised the singer for his professionalism and natural presence on set. She revealed that he completed the entire shoot without a script.

According to the styling company, the K-pop star effortlessly delivered the brand's message while casually enjoying a bowl of ramen. This made the scene feel authentic and engaging. They noted how his relaxed attitude and reactions made the commercial come to life. As translated by an X user, @jinnieslamp, they wrote on Naver:

"The most impressive part of this commercial shoot was that BTS Jin filmed without a script. In most commercials, the script is memorized in advance, and filming proceeds according to set lines. However, for this shoot, the setup allowed him to naturally convey the brand’s message while actually eating ramen."

The team also shared how the BTS idol's presence brightened the atmosphere, with his warm interactions leaving an impression on the staff. Fans were amazed by the idol's ability to film the ad without memorizing lines. An X user, @ice308dc, wrote:

"He’s a pro."

Others also took to social media to praise his natural charm. Many highlighted how his acting degree from Korea's Konkuk University could have been of great help.

"Konkuk graduates are indeed different, during college, they must have gotten used to practicing without a script," a fan commented.

"What is a script? truly amazing, Seokjin's professionalism and talent," an X user remarked.

"so apparently Jin filmed the Ramen ad without a script ..yet Koreans are saying his diction is so clear and so natural. He is on another level !," a fan mentioned.

"This is due to his Uni training to be an actor. And Seokjin's diction is the clearest when singing, too, not just In Korean, but even in English & other languages. I should know, as I used to be an English as a foreign language teacher," another person added.

Some even pointed out that his expressions added to the realism of the commercial and made the product look even more appealing.

"Ottogi, did you have to make this ad so powerful? Now I can’t stop thinking about Ramen… or Seokjin," a fan remarked.

"K NOW IM HUNGRY," an X user mentioned.

"STG an army is working on this campaign. They know exactly what we want," a netizen added.

Jin's successful brand partnerships and influence on sales

The BTS star's collaboration with Ottogi for ramen has been among the most successful brand partnerships in recent years. In March 2025, the company released limited-edition packages featuring the BTS member's signature, handwritten messages, and Wootteo-themed stickers. The special edition quickly sold out across Korea.

Ottogi also expanded the product's global availability, making the Ramen accessible in the U.S., Canada, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Beyond Ottogi, the Epiphany singer's influence extends to multiple high-end brands. He has secured major partnerships with Gucci, FRED Jewelry, LANEIGE, and Alo Yoga, each of which has led to significant sales boosts. Dubbed the "Sold Out King," everything he endorses tends to fly off the shelves.

Meanwhile, he is set to make his Netflix debut with the variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, premiering on April 8, 2025. This will make him the first BTS member to appear on Netflix.

