  • "He's truly an angel": Fans cheer as SUGA donates W1 billion KRW to Children's Hospital, following his funding of 'Min Yoongi Treatment Center'

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 23, 2025 07:28 GMT
BTS
BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi (Image via Getty)

On October 23, 2025, Pop Core (@TheePopCore) reported that BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi made an additional donation of ₩1 billion KRW to Severance Children’s Hospital. His name was now displayed on the hospital’s Donation Board in recognition of his latest contribution.

This latest act of generosity followed Suga’s ₩5 billion KRW donation earlier this year. It was used to establish the 'Min Yoongi Treatment Center' for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The facility officially opened on September 30, 2025, at Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

After news of Yoongi’s additional ₩1 billion KRW donation surfaced online, social media was filled with posts from fans expressing their admiration and pride. Fans across the world expressed overwhelmingly praised not only his generosity but also his compassion and hands-on involvement in the cause. They also praised his continuous support for children’s health and well-being with one fan commenting,

"He's truly an angel. WE LOVE YOU YOONGI. OUR PRIDE MIN YOONGI. WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU YOONGI"
Many fans pointed out that Suga's impact goes far beyond financial contributions. Over the year, he had shown consistent interest in making meaningful changes in healthcare accessibility and mental health support.

Many praised him for his long-standing commitment to philanthropy and his hands-on involvement in helping children. They pointed out that he personally volunteered at the hospital and took time to understand the condition deeply.

Fans continued to pour out their admiration and gratitude for the BTS member’s sincerity, generosity, and humility. Online discussions centered on how Suga’s actions reflected his genuine desire to make a difference rather than seek recognition.

Fans highlighted that the rapper’s impact is not limited to monetary donations but also extends to the compassion and effort he invests in every initiative. His quiet approach to giving, without publicizing his good deeds, earned him even deeper respect among his fans.

BTS’ Suga establishes Min Yoongi Treatment Centre to help children with autism

On June 23, 2025, BTS member Suga made a donation of 5 billion won (approximately USD 3.62 million) to Severance Hospital in Seoul. This contribution marks the largest single donation in the history of Severance Children’s Hospital and its affiliated Yonsei University Medical Center.

The donation leads to the establishment of the 'Min Yoongi Treatment Centre', named after Suga’s real name, Min Yoongi. Located in the Seodaemun district of Seoul, the center is dedicated to supporting children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Its programs are designed to provide personalized care, including psychological, language, and behavioral therapies tailored to each child’s needs.

A central component of the 'Min Yoongi Treatment Centre' is the music-based therapy program MIND (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity), developed in collaboration with Suga. The program integrates music into therapeutic interventions to enhance communication and social skills among children ASD.

Dr. Cheon Keun-ah, a leading child psychiatry specialist at Severance Hospital, has worked closely with the rapper to develop the initiative. It combines music therapy with conventional treatments to strengthen social and emotional development in children.

Between March and June 2025, reports from THE CHOSUN Daily indicated that Min personally volunteered on weekends at Severance Hospital. He took an active role in the pilot phase of the MIND program.

During these sessions, he engaged with children through rhythm exercises. He played guitar for the kids and guided interactive activities. All of these activities aimed at improving communication skills through music.

Hospital officials noted that the children who participated in these activities demonstrated measurable improvements in cooperation and social interactions. Reflecting on his involvement, Suga shared,

“I realised that music can be a powerful way to express feelings and communicate with the world. It made me happy to be part of the treatment process for children with autism. I will keep working so that more children can live as members of society.”
BTS’ Suga is currently working on the group’s upcoming comeback album with the other members. The album is set to release in spring 2026.

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
